15-year-old boy charged with arson in barn fire in Maryland

Associated Press
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson after a large barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage on Sunday, Maryland fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Onion Road in Pylesville around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a 50-foot by 100-foot (15-meter by 30.5-meter) barn ablaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release. The barn and its contents are considered a complete loss with damages estimated to be over $750,000, officials said.

A 15-year-old Maryland boy was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property. 

Investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally and charged the teen with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property. The teen was released to the custody of his parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

