Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Alleged Fox Christmas tree arsonist on the lam after he was freed without bail

Craig Tamanaha was freed hours after the alleged arson due to New York's controversial criminal justice reforms that bar the setting of bail for many serious crimes

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News holds a relighting for newly-built ‘All-American Christmas Tree' Video

Fox News holds a relighting for newly-built ‘All-American Christmas Tree'

‘The Five’ and other Fox favorites are joined by NYPD and FDNY to debut the rebuilt All-American Christmas Tree a day after the original was destroyed in an arsonist attack.

The man freed without bail after he allegedly torched the "All-American" Christmas tree outside the New York City headquarters of Fox News is on the lam, authorities said.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, failed to comply with the conditions of his release and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 29, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

ALLEGED FOX CHRISTMAS TREE ARSONIST REVEALS THOUGHTS BEFORE SETTING IT ON FIRE

He allegedly set the red, white and blue artificial tree ablaze Dec. 8 after "thinking about lighting the tree on fire all day," according to a criminal complaint.

Craig Tamanaha, who was later charged with setting fire to a Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters, is detained by police after exposing himself outside the court at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 29, 2021. Picture taken November, 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Craig Tamanaha, who was later charged with setting fire to a Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters, is detained by police after exposing himself outside the court at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 29, 2021. Picture taken November, 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tamanaha was arraigned on one count each of felony second-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor fifth-degree arson. 

Judge Martinez Alonso ordered Tamanaha to regularly check in with a supervised release program but could not set bail. Criminal justice reforms enacted in 2020 bar the setting of bail on these charges.

SUSPECTED FOX NEWS ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE ARSONIST COULD BE BACK ON STREETS IN A MATTER OF HOURS: EXPERT

But Tamanaha allegedly didn't check in with the supervised release program as required, officials said.

video from Fox &amp; Friends team member.  Courtesy: Laura Taglianetti Craig Tamanaha mug shot

video from Fox &amp; Friends team member.  Courtesy: Laura Taglianetti Craig Tamanaha mug shot (Fox News  |  Laura Taglianetti  |  )

He was originally due in court Tuesday on the case. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tamanaha, who is homeless, allegedly sneaked into the enclosure around the 50-foot tree in Midtown at about 12:10 a.m. and allegedly lit it on fire, causing $500,000 in damage, according to the complaint.

A new tree was installed days later.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money