This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

11 injured, 20 displaced in Detroit apartment building fire

The 5-story building on Detroit's west side was 'a total loss' after the blaze

Associated Press
About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told reporters.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building's roof appeared to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a "total loss," meaning it's uninhabitable.

An apartment building fire in Detroit left 11 people injured and 20 displaced.

An apartment building fire in Detroit left 11 people injured and 20 displaced. (Andy Morrison /Detroit News via AP)

Most of the building’s residents were taken to a nearby recreational center where the Red Cross was providing help.

Betty Smith told the Detroit Free Press that smoke alarms woke her up. She escaped her first-floor apartment with nothing but her dog and the clothes she was wearing.

"There’s no coming back from this. Just have to tough it out," Smith said while sitting on a bench outside the recreation center.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.