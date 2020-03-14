10 US service members now have coronavirus: defense officials

The Defense Department now has 10 service members infected with coronavirus worldwide, defense officials said on a conference call with reporters on Saturday.

In addition to the service members, one Defense Department civilian, eight relatives of service members and two contractors have been infected, as well.

Under guidelines set forth before the call, the officials were not authorized to speak on the record.

There are no new cases in the D.C. area, the officials said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This comes one day after the Pentagon suspended travel within the United States for all Defense Department personnel.

There is no information about anyone inside the Pentagon building who has tested positive.

Two U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., tested positive for the virus, according to a Marine spokesman.

The first is reportedly quarantined at home and the second Marine had no contact with the first. This could indicate community transmission of the virus among the entire base, said Marine Capt. Matthew Gregory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said precautions are being taken in line with federal guidelines.

“A lot of the same procedures we’ve learned from Health and Human Services are going to be implemented,” Gregory said.