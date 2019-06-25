Man allegedly shoots infant in head after mom spurns his advances: report

A 10-month-old Fresno girl was shot in the head Sunday by a man who was apparently angry that the baby’s mother had rejected him, police said.

The baby, Fayth Percy, was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters. She is in critical but stable condition.

The alleged shooting took place at a home in Fresno. A man there tried to grab the mother's hand but she rejected his advances, police said.

The mother later left the home with the baby another male friend, police said. As they were driving away, the suspect, Marco Antonio Echartea, 23, began shooting at the car, police said.

“At some point when he got close, he pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds into the driver’s side window, which was up,” Dyer said. “One of those rounds struck baby Fayth on the side of the head as she was being held by her mother.”

Police found the suspect near the home and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, the Fresno Bee reported. He was also wanted for another shooting in May. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney. No further details were released on the baby’s condition.

