California man kills woman, self, day after she filed restraining order against him: police

A central California woman was fatally shot Saturday morning by her daughter’s father – less than a day after filing a restraining order against him – before the man turned the gun on himself, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her Fresno home by the suspect, who was later only identified as a 40-year-old man, The Fresno Bee reported, citing police. The man and the woman had a 1-year-old daughter together, the report said. The child was not home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The man fled the home and shot himself in front of officers at an intersection around 10 a.m., according to The Bee. He later died from his injury at a local medical center, the report said.

ROCHESTER MAN ACQUITTED IN TRIPLE-MURDER SHOT AND KILLED, POLICE SAY

“It was apparent that this individual had been pursuing her in some form or fashion and obviously today that was the unfortunate outcome,” Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said a Fresno court judge had granted the woman a restraining order Friday against the man. The man was in court when the order was granted, police said. Dyer said investigators believe the apparent murder-suicide may have stemmed from the court order. Neither of their identities was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.