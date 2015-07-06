10 Inspirational Quotes About Independence From Successful Entrepreneurs

As you prepare to celebrate the U.S.'s Independence Day today, entrepreneurs around the globe ought to similarly celebrate their freedom.

Just like our founding fathers took a massive risk to break away from British rule in 1776, entrepreneurs have sought independence from a career path controlled by others. And for those who've yet to get started, here are a few encouraging words of wisdom about being independent from famous entrepreneurs:

Related: 50 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

1. Este Lauder, co-founder of Este Lauder Companies

Wikimedia Commons

2. Bestselling-romance author Nora Roberts

Nora Roberts Facebook

3. Rachael Ray, businesswoman and TV personality

Team Rachael Facebook

4. Co-founder of CanWest Global Communications Gerry Schwartz

Gerry Schwartz Facebook

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes From Women Business Leaders

5. Mary Kay Ash, founder of Mary Kay cosmetics

Mary Kay Website

6. Richard Branson, serial entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group

Richard Branson Facebook

7. Steve Jobs, co-founder and former CEO of Apple

Jaguar PS / Shutterstock

8. Serial entrepreneur and real-estate mogul Donald Trump

Trump Website

Related: 21 Success Tips for Young and Aspiring Entrepreneurs

9. Niklas Zennstrm, co-founder of Skype

Niklas Zennstrom Twitter

10. Former CEO of United Artists and film producer Jerry Weintraub

CarlaVanWagoner / Shutterstock

Related: What I Do When I Feel Like Giving Up