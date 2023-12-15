Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

1 injured in eastern Pennsylvania home explosion

Explosion, but no fire, reported at Bernville, PA home

One person was injured and a house was severely damaged Friday by an early morning explosion at a home about 10 miles northwest of Reading, Pennsylvania.

A male was hospitalized after the blast just before 7 a.m. in Bernville. A fire marshal is investigating, state police spokesman Trooper David Boehm said.

Two dogs were also at the home, but they are OK, Boehm said.

Philadelphia, Lancaster, Pittsburgh crime

A man was reported injured following a Friday morning home explosion near Reading, Pennsylvania. (FOX News)

"It was just an explosion," Boehm said. "There was no fire."

Aerial photos from WPVI-TV Channel 6 in Philadelphia showed severe damage and building parts scattered nearby.

Boehm said there was no immediate word about the cause. He called the house "currently completely unstable."