1 charged, another sought after man set on fire in Mississippi

Police made an arrest Thursday in an attack on a man who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg American reports 39-year-old Kunta Kidd of Gulfport was arrested early Thursday and booked into the Forrest County Jail in Hattiesburg to await an initial appearance on an aggravated assault charge. It was not immediately clear if he's got a lawyer.

Police also said they were looking for a second suspect.

The name of the alleged victim was not immediately released. Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler says the man was taken to Forrest General Hospital and treated for burns early Saturday.