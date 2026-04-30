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Where was ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filmed? A look at the real locations in the hot film sequel

Runway magazine pop-up at Hudson Yards features a multi-meter tall, glossy red stiletto display

By Kelly McGreal , Khloe Quill Fox News
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'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer Video

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer

The trailer for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. Directed by David Frankel.

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As "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters, fans are avidly turning their attention to the real-life New York City locations featured in the film.

The long-awaited film sequel revisits the fast-paced world of fashion and media, following Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, and her former boss Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

It also showcases some of Manhattan’s most recognizable backdrops, from corporate office towers to upscale residential streets and everyday transit hubs.

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Much like the original 2006 film, the sequel leans on real-world locations to bring the story to life — a move that could once again drive tourism interest across the city.

Check out some of the key filming spots that are already drawing attention.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep standing together at a gala reception.

As "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters with its star-studded cast reuniting, fans are already checking out plenty of locations in Manhattan.  (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Midtown office buildings

One of the most recognizable locations in the film is 1221 Avenue of the Americas, a 51-story tower in Midtown Manhattan that served as the exterior for the fictional Runway magazine headquarters in the original 2006 film.

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Located between 48th and 49th Streets along Sixth Avenue, the building appears in key scenes where characters enter the office.

Outside office building in midtown New York City.

A key filming location was 1221 Avenue of the Americas, the Midtown tower used as Runway’s headquarters exterior in the original film (pictured). (Fox News Digital)

Filming for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" returned to the site in July 2025, drawing tourists and NYC residents, as scenes were shot outside the building and in its lobby.

Miranda Priestly's apartment

Miranda Priestly’s upscale Manhattan apartment was a memorable setting in the original film, where Andy personally delivered the next Runway issue.

Historic multi-story townhouse facade with ornate stone detailing, arched balcony, and trees lining a city street with parked SUVs.

Miranda Priestly’s luxury Manhattan apartment stood out in the scene in which Andy hand-delivered the latest issue of Runway magazine. (Fox News Digital)

The location is on the Upper East Side — and continues to draw interest from fans exploring the city.

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Smith & Wollensky steakhouse

Another notable New York City location tied to the original film is the iconic Smith & Wollensky steakhouse on 49th Street and Third Avenue.

Iconic Devil Wears Prada scene paired with the real-life Smith & Wollensky restaurant in NYC.

Another key New York spot from the original film is the famed steakhouse Smith & Wollensky. (Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy; Fox News Digital)

In the original, Andy Sachs is sent to pick up a lunch order from the Midtown restaurant for Miranda and is given 15 minutes to get the steak.

Subway stations

The trailer showcases scenes outside the 34th Street–Hudson Yards subway station, near the Vessel — a 150-foot tall honeycomb-shaped interactive structure and tourist attraction made of staircases — as well as inside and outside the office building at 50 Hudson Yards.

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During production last summer, fans gathered nearby, taking photos and videos as scenes were filmed.

34 Street–Hudson Yards subway station entrance with glass canopy and commuters in Manhattan NYC.

The trailer shows scenes near the 34th Street–Hudson Yards station, where fans gathered to watch filming last summer. (Fox News Digital)

A Runway magazine-themed pop-up at 20 Hudson Yards in April 2026 drew numerous fans — featuring a huge red stiletto display.

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Bubby's

Known as one of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s go-to eateries, Bubby’s in Tribeca was also used as a filming location for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," where Hathaway was spotted on set as fans gathered to take photos and videos during production.

Exterior of Bubby's diner in Tribeca with signage visible

Bubby’s in Tribeca, a favorite of JFK Jr., was used as a filming location for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," where Anne Hathaway was spotted on set as fans gathered to take photos. (Fox News Digital)

The restaurant was also featured in the series "Love Story" — further adding to its appeal for visitors.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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