Where was ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filmed? A look at the real locations in the hot film sequel

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As "The Devil Wears Prada 2" hits theaters, fans are avidly turning their attention to the real-life New York City locations featured in the film.

The long-awaited film sequel revisits the fast-paced world of fashion and media, following Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, and her former boss Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

It also showcases some of Manhattan’s most recognizable backdrops, from corporate office towers to upscale residential streets and everyday transit hubs.

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Much like the original 2006 film, the sequel leans on real-world locations to bring the story to life — a move that could once again drive tourism interest across the city.

Check out some of the key filming spots that are already drawing attention.

Midtown office buildings

One of the most recognizable locations in the film is 1221 Avenue of the Americas, a 51-story tower in Midtown Manhattan that served as the exterior for the fictional Runway magazine headquarters in the original 2006 film.

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Located between 48th and 49th Streets along Sixth Avenue, the building appears in key scenes where characters enter the office.

Filming for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" returned to the site in July 2025, drawing tourists and NYC residents, as scenes were shot outside the building and in its lobby.

Miranda Priestly's apartment

Miranda Priestly’s upscale Manhattan apartment was a memorable setting in the original film, where Andy personally delivered the next Runway issue.

The location is on the Upper East Side — and continues to draw interest from fans exploring the city.

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Smith & Wollensky steakhouse

Another notable New York City location tied to the original film is the iconic Smith & Wollensky steakhouse on 49th Street and Third Avenue.

In the original, Andy Sachs is sent to pick up a lunch order from the Midtown restaurant for Miranda and is given 15 minutes to get the steak.

Subway stations

The trailer showcases scenes outside the 34th Street–Hudson Yards subway station, near the Vessel — a 150-foot tall honeycomb-shaped interactive structure and tourist attraction made of staircases — as well as inside and outside the office building at 50 Hudson Yards.

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During production last summer, fans gathered nearby, taking photos and videos as scenes were filmed.

A Runway magazine-themed pop-up at 20 Hudson Yards in April 2026 drew numerous fans — featuring a huge red stiletto display.

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Bubby's

Known as one of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s go-to eateries, Bubby’s in Tribeca was also used as a filming location for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," where Hathaway was spotted on set as fans gathered to take photos and videos during production.

The restaurant was also featured in the series "Love Story" — further adding to its appeal for visitors.