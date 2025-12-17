Mega-fans swarm quaint New England towns, chasing Christmas movie charm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of America’s most beloved Christmas traditions aren’t just found in decorated homes or festive gatherings — they also live on our screens.

Enjoying holiday movies together has become a cherished ritual for many families and couples. The film genre is also a favorite during the jolly season.

As these films continue to rise in popularity, devoted fans — eager to experience the magic firsthand — are making pilgrimages to the quaint towns and regions where some of these movies are filmed.

One state with an especially strong presence in both Hallmark and Lifetime productions is Connecticut.

The state has served as a backdrop for at least 22 holiday films, according to The Associated Press (AP).

In response to the growing interest, the Nutmeg State launched the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail in 2023, mapping out notable landmarks featured in various movies.

Capitalizing on the trend, Mayfield Tours of Spartanburg, South Carolina, recently organized a "Hallmark Movie Christmas Tour," offering travelers the chance to experience destinations highlighted on the Connecticut movie trail.

'LIGHTS, CAMERA, CHRISTMAS!'

Fifty-three people, mostly women, attended a recent tour — watching heartwarming movies on the bus between stops, according to AP.

Parts of the movies "Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" and "Rediscovering Christmas" were filmed at Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre in Wethersfield.

"People just know about us now," Julia Koulouris, the market's co-owner, told AP.

"You see these things on Instagram and stuff where people are tagging it and posting it."

"It’s exciting — just to know that something was in a movie, and we actually get to see it visually," Abby Rumfelt of Morganton, North Carolina, told AP after she stepped off a coach bus in Wethersfield, Connecticut, a stop on the holiday movie tour.

Stacy Greenhut, a travel adviser at Travelmation, based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, told Fox News Digital that some Hallmark fans visit the quaint towns multiple times a year.

"They want to step right inside a Hallmark movie by immersing themselves in the local culture," she said.

"This includes having a coffee at the local bakery, visiting the shops and restaurants they see on their screens, and staying at the charming inns."

She added that it's the perfect escape from people's busy, everyday lives.

"These quaint towns give you the ability to slow down, breathe in some fresh air and fill your heart with joy — much like you feel when you watch these movies from home," she said.

The concept of holiday movies dates back to the 1940s, when Hollywood produced classics like "It’s A Wonderful Life," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Christmas in Connecticut" — the latter of which was actually shot at the Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California, the AP noted.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.