Top affordable ski resorts in US for hitting the slopes this year

This ski season, if you’re looking to hit the powder without breaking the bank, consider traveling to one of these affordable, wintry destinations.

Vacation rental site HomeToGo released its annual Ski Season Report, and the list singled out ski resorts with reduced rates on lift passes and accommodations, so you can have a ball on tighter finances.

"For this year’s annual HomeToGo Ski Season Report, we compiled a data-led, travel expert overview to give skiers inspiration of how to carve out a genuinely affordable ski vacation in several hot spots across the U.S.," Jonas Upmann, HomeToGo spokesperson and travel expert, told Fox News Digital.

As for the most affordable U.S. resorts for ski vacations in 2025, HomeToGo’s findings may (or may not) surprise you.

Gore Mountain near North Creek, New York, took the top spot for most affordable ski reports with a total cost per day per person coming in just shy of $200 at $195.02.

Securing the slots for the second and third most affordable ski resorts in America are, respectively, Mount Baker in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington ($200.92 per day per person) and Whitefish Mountain Resort near Whitefish, Montana ($223.02 per day per person).

And rounding out the top five is Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and Ski Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

To save even more money on these destinations, Upmann and the team at HomeToGo provide the following insider tips:

-Flexibility can save travelers money.

Travelers can search for specific dates to choose the travel duration within a larger travel period and learn of the best deals during that time frame.

-Holiday tickets, rental equipment and ski lessons sell out quickly.

Save time and money by purchasing these in advance and/or arriving early to the slopes.

-Vacation rental prices are mainly based on location, size and amenities.

When booking your trip, add or remove amenities to discover homes that you may not consider at first glance.

Top 5 most affordable ski spots in the US

Gore Mountain in North Creek, New York

Home to the largest ski-able area in New York state, Gore Mountain's diverse terrain could keep skiers of all abilities antsing for just one more run.

New Northwoods Gondola cabins and a high-speed chairlift at the Ski Bowl are available this season.

Travelers can either ski at their leisure or check out the resort’s Snow Sports Lessons and Programs at Gore Mountain, which offers daily group lessons for adults and teens (ages 13+) and Mountain Adventure group lessons for children (ages 4-12).

Consider checking out North Creek Depot Museum, which has an exhibit on Theodore Roosevelt's Midnight Ride to the Presidency and displays on alpine skiing, mining and more.

For more information, visit goremountain.com.

Mount Baker Ski Area in Whatcom County, Washington

Ranked as HomeToGo’s second most affordable ski destination for the season, Mount Baker is the tallest peak in the North Cascades.

Despite the summit’s imposing 10,781-foot elevation, there’s mellow green trails and blue runs to double black diamonds and cliff zones.

Down at the White Salmon Base Area and Raven Hut Mid-Mountain Lodge, athletes can indulge in dining and beverages with indoor and outdoor seating, before heading back to the trails.

During your time in Mount Baker -Snoqualmie National Forest, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife sightings aplenty, and ditto for scenic glacier viewing panoramas.

Check out Wake 'N Bakery for some soul-soothing freshly baked muffins, scones or cookies or bundle up for a picnic at Deming Homestead Eagle Park.

Carve out a few hours to visit nearby Bellingham to tour the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention, which displays one of only three remaining incandescent lamps created by Thomas Edison.

For more information, visit mtbaker.us.

Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana offers 3,000 acres of terrain via 11 chairlifts, a T-bar ski lift and two conveyor carpets.

Venture atop the mountain for lunch at 6,817 feet at the Summit House, where you can soak up the cinematic vistas of Flathead Valley, the Northern Rockies and Glacier National Park.

Save money getting to and from the family-favorite resort, which has been on Big Mountain since 1947, with a free shuttle service from downtown Whitefish to the mountain.

For more information, visit skiwhitefish.com.

Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Newbies and seasoned skiers and snowboarders alike may enjoy 176 trails and glades in six mountain zones.

The largest ski resort in Maine also recently unveiled 12 new family-friendly trails as part of its West Mountain expansion. Slopes for advanced skiers are also open.

Some other local and affordable spots include the 45 North restaurant at the Sugarloaf Maine Hotel; Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum; the SugarBowl for bowling, arcade games and more.

For more information, visit sugarloaf.com.

Ski Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico

At Ski Santa Fe — summit elevation: 12,075 feet — there’s everything from Chipmunk Corner for kids to double black diamond trails for advanced skiers and boards across seven ski lifts and 87 runs total.

With Santa Fe being located in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, you can also get your outdoor recreation fix by snowshoeing at Hyde Memorial State Park.

Consider grabbing wallet-friendly fare on the mountain at Ski Santa Fe’s La Casa Café at the base of the mountain or patio seating at Totemoff’s Bar and Grill, Tesuque Village Market or Cowgirl BBQ.

You can also book a hydrotherapy session in spring-fed thermal pools at Ojo Santa Fe for a soaking session (dips in the communal spring-fed pools are as low as $45 per person).

A private soaking session in an outdoor Ojito pool or private tub is priced at $75 for 50 minutes for two guests.

Check out HomeToGo’s Ski Season report, including the most affordable U.S. ski spots, on hometogo.com.