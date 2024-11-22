Tips for adult snowboarders, skiers just getting started

During winter, outdoor activities are limited.

One winter activity that many enjoy during the colder months of the year is heading to the slopes to ski or snowboard.

Learning to ski or snowboard as an adult for the first time can be challenging and sometimes frustrating, especially with kids speeding past you on the slopes.

VISIT THESE NEW ENGLAND SKI RESORTS THIS WINTER FOR BREATHTAKING VIEWS, SLOPES FOR BEGINNERS, EXPERTS

If skiing or snowboarding is always something you've wanted to try, there's no better time than now to get started.

Below are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind as you progress.

The first step in your journey is deciding whether you want to learn to ski or snowboard.

Skiing is widely considered to be the easier of the two to pick up, but it depends on the person.

If you are 50/50 on what you'd like to learn, you could always spend one trip skiing and the next snowboarding to get a feel for which one you enjoy more and pick up faster.

WINTER CAMPING GEAR THAT WILL HELP YOU STAY WARM WHILE YOU'RE IN THE WOODS

If you plan on going skiing or snowboarding with family members or friends who are experienced in one or the other, this is something to take into consideration.

You can always pay for lessons, but if you don't want to, and all your friends ski, maybe skiing is your best bet so they can help you learn.

Whether you choose to learn how to ski or snowboard, neither is a cheap hobby.

Skiing and snowboarding are relatively expensive activities in terms of startup costs and the costs involved in getting to a mountain.

Lift tickets can get expensive, though there are season passes available at many locations that can lower the price.

SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS WILL LOVE THIS HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

Before you go ahead and spend hundreds (or more) on equipment, it may be wise to opt for renting, at least for that first visit.

Renting gear, at least the first couple times you go, is wise to make sure this activity is one you want to continue before you invest in expensive gear.

If you rent once or twice and have a strong feeling you want to continue to learn, then maybe it's time to start looking into equipment.

Even though trying before buying is wise in terms of expensive gear, purchase gear that will make you feel comfortable while you are learning.

For example, while buying a snowboard before your first time shredding the slopes may turn into a mistake, buying a warm snowsuit to keep you cozy while you learn may be worth the purchase.

THESE INDOOR WATER PARKS ACROSS US ARE GREAT TO ESCAPE THE WINTER COLD

You may also want to consider buying padded shorts and knee pads that can provide extra cushion during a fall. If knowing you have that extra layer of padding helps your nerves, then they are worth the buy.

Goggles are popularly worn on the slopes and are a fairly cheap accessory. If you want to enhance your experience but aren't ready to invest in expensive equipment, this is a good item to begin with.

Deciding on your first destination to learn how to ski or snowboard is essential to your success.

Firstly, you want to pick a location that is beginner-friendly. You can determine this by looking online at trail maps before you go. Trail maps are marked with different difficulty levels. So, make sure the place you are going has beginner-friendly trails for you to learn on.

Getting off the lift itself can take a bit of practice.

A great way to learn is on what is known as a bunny hill. These beginner-friendly hills are not steep and very often feature carpet lifts.

These carpet lifts are not as intimidating as a chair lift because you simply step onto a moving belt and take a ride up to the top of the hill that way.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Getting off the lift itself can take a bit of practice. So, taking advantage of carpet lifts is a good way to learn and help you to feel more comfortable.

When you're searching for your first destination to visit, look out for ones that have carpet lifts so you can ensure it's a good place for you to learn.

Taking lessons is a great way to learn the basics of skiing or snowboarding.

Many locations offer lessons to beginners for an additional cost.

You can also take a lesson with a family member or friend who is willing to teach you.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Being with someone who is experienced at skiing or snowboarding is invaluable in your own learning.

It can be challenging to learn how to ski or snowboard as an adult.

Especially when you're on the bunny hill with young kids who have likely been on the slopes since they could walk.

Don't worry about anyone around you or fear looking silly on the bunny slope.

Everyone has to start somewhere, so give yourself grace as you learn.

When you are learning to ski or snowboard, give yourself the full experience every so often.

Ski resorts often feature luxurious hotels with amenities like outdoor fireplaces, heated pools, hut tubs, on-site dining and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Booking a stay at one of these resorts can make the experience a lot more enjoyable for you.

After a long day of skiing or snowboarding, it's nice to come back to a cozy hotel, take a dip in the hot tub and enjoy a nice meal.