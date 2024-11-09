17 secret travel tips for fall and winter that aren't so secret after all

Planning a fall or winter holiday trip this year?

A few smart tips from a variety of sources might just come in handy.

As shared by travel experts as well as across social media and elsewhere, here are some surprisingly helpful and practical tips that travelers may want to consider as they prepare to see friends and family this holiday season.

Best advice, of course, is always to think twice — but check these out for consideration and reflection.

17 travel tips for fall and winter

1. Book early to save money — and that includes Christmas and New Year's trips.

"I'd say it's not necessarily too, too late to book some holiday travel," Kate Camarro, the co-owner of Dream Vacations in York County, Pennsylvania, told FOX43.

She added that while now is a good time to think about flights — it may be too late for some.

2. Let your family or trusted friends know your travel itinerary in advance.

3. Pack lightly.

4. Pack layers that you can add or remove easily.

5. Check if you're able to access airport lounges.

6. Fly non-stop whenever possible.

7. If you must have connecting stops, pick those connecting airports carefully — look ahead at weather forecasts, for starters.

8. Fly early in the day, advises almanac.com.

"Weather problems in one airport trigger delays throughout the system, so fly early in the day," it suggests.

"The earlier you fly, the fewer of these cascading delays will hit you."

9. Make sure your car is winter-ready in every way if you're planning a cold-weather drive this year.

10. Well ahead of time, search for great travel tips and insights on city guides, local blogs, podcasts and more.

11. This includes thinking about dining reservations well in advance. Fall and winter can be excellent times to secure a tough-to-get reservation at the most popular restaurants, experts advise.

12. Allow extra time for travel, no matter where you're headed and no matter how small or large your travel party.

13. Stay hydrated.

14. Protect your skin.

15. Carry a photocopy or digital scan of your most important travel documents, including those of the children or grandchildren traveling with you.

16. Assume there will be delays. Plan accordingly.

17. After you return home from travel, consider waiting a while to unpack your suitcase — especially if you stayed in a hotel, according to one doctor.

"Here's why you shouldn't unpack your suitcase right after coming home from a vacation," Dr. Jason Singh of Loudoun County, Virginia, said in a viral TikTok video recently.

"Hear me out, especially if you stayed in a hotel. And that's because of bedbugs," he also said, as Fox News Digital reported.

"Bedbug eggs typically hatch within six to 10 days, and the nymphs require a blood meal shortly after hatching to continue their development," he added.

"Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, well, any bedbug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation, so now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me," he said in his video.

"And just let your suitcase hang there in the side."

Sydney Borchers of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.