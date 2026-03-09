Expand / Collapse search
Paraglider makes emergency landing on packed ski slope after spending hours in the air

Incident occurred at vacation resort after paraglider spent nearly two hours in the air

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
An eyewitness captures dramatic video of a paraglider descending onto a heavily trafficked ski run after the pilot reportedly spent nearly two hours searching unsuccessfully for a safe place to land. (Credit: viralhog)

A paraglider made an emergency landing at a crowded ski resort after reportedly spending nearly two hours in the air.

The incident occurred in mid-February at Muju Deogyusan Resort on the intermediate Silk Road Slope in Muju, South Korea, according to video licensing agency ViralHog.

Footage from the scene shows the paraglider descending toward a slope filled with skiers and snowboarders.

As the canopy drops lower, several people on the mountain appear to notice the glider overhead — with some looking up as it approaches the busy ski run.

"The paraglider suddenly descended and landed near a busy intermediate ski slope where many skiers were present, surprising people at the scene," the agency said.

Paraglider with a red canopy flies low over a ski resort slope as skiers descend below and spectators watch from the side.

After nearly two hours in the air, a paraglider made an emergency landing at a ski resort in South Korea. (Viralhog)

Details provided alongside the video state that the paraglider had been flying for roughly two hours before seeking a place to land.

Despite descending onto a busy intermediate slope, no collisions were reported and no injuries occurred.

Ski patrol quickly secured the slope as the paraglider landed safely, and police later arrived to examine the circumstances surrounding the emergency descent.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another paragliding incident earlier this year in Florida.

Skiers and snowboarders descend a wide snow-covered slope at a ski resort, with a snowmaking machine blowing artificial snow along the side of the run.

Although the paraglider landed on an intermediate run with skiers present, no crashes or injuries were reported. (iStock)

In January, a 52-year-old man survived a 500-foot plunge into the ocean after his powered paraglider lost stability in the air near Singer Island, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.

The fall occurred just before noon off the coast near Riviera Beach. Bystanders captured the incident on video as the aircraft dropped into the water.

Sarah Williamson, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, told WFLX-TV she immediately noticed something was wrong when the paraglider began moving in an unusual pattern.

"I just started running, and I radioed my other partner," Williamson said.

She and another lifeguard paddled out with rescue equipment while beachgoers also swam toward the man to help.

Skydiver descending under a parachute against a clear blue sky during a daytime jump.

In another incident (not pictured), a 52-year-old man survived a 500-foot fall into the ocean in January after his powered paraglider became unstable. (iStock)

A snorkeler assisted in freeing the paraglider from tangled lines underwater, and rescuers were able to bring both the man and his craft back to shore safely. 

The man was not injured.

"Five hundred feet is an incredible thing to survive," Williamson said.

Stephen Sorace of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

