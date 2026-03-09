Paraglider makes emergency landing on packed ski slope after spending hours in the air

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A paraglider made an emergency landing at a crowded ski resort after reportedly spending nearly two hours in the air.

The incident occurred in mid-February at Muju Deogyusan Resort on the intermediate Silk Road Slope in Muju, South Korea, according to video licensing agency ViralHog.

Footage from the scene shows the paraglider descending toward a slope filled with skiers and snowboarders.

As the canopy drops lower, several people on the mountain appear to notice the glider overhead — with some looking up as it approaches the busy ski run.

"The paraglider suddenly descended and landed near a busy intermediate ski slope where many skiers were present, surprising people at the scene," the agency said.

Details provided alongside the video state that the paraglider had been flying for roughly two hours before seeking a place to land.

Despite descending onto a busy intermediate slope, no collisions were reported and no injuries occurred.

Ski patrol quickly secured the slope as the paraglider landed safely, and police later arrived to examine the circumstances surrounding the emergency descent.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another paragliding incident earlier this year in Florida.

In January, a 52-year-old man survived a 500-foot plunge into the ocean after his powered paraglider lost stability in the air near Singer Island, according to the Riviera Beach Police Department.

The fall occurred just before noon off the coast near Riviera Beach. Bystanders captured the incident on video as the aircraft dropped into the water.

Sarah Williamson, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, told WFLX-TV she immediately noticed something was wrong when the paraglider began moving in an unusual pattern.

"I just started running, and I radioed my other partner," Williamson said.

She and another lifeguard paddled out with rescue equipment while beachgoers also swam toward the man to help.

A snorkeler assisted in freeing the paraglider from tangled lines underwater, and rescuers were able to bring both the man and his craft back to shore safely.

The man was not injured.

"Five hundred feet is an incredible thing to survive," Williamson said.

Stephen Sorace of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.