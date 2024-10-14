'Old Fashioned' cocktail recipe is drink of choice for Olympic gold medalist during après-ski

With the winter months approaching, some people are already getting in on the après-ski fun.

To that end, three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White is sharing his "Slopeside Old Fashioned" cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital.

Après-ski consists of skiers and snowboarders gathering after trips down the slope in celebrations that typically involve drinking and winter fashion.

White told Fox News Digital après-ski is part of the culture of the sport.

"It's like you get together, you go experience the mountain, have your fun and then afterward, you get together, you have a drink, you celebrate, you talk about what happened on the mountain, share that time together," White said.

On TikTok, there are more than 41.4 million posts related to "What is Après Ski," while #apresski has over 8,000 posts on Instagram.

White said he's launched a collaboration with High West Distillery and his fashion brand, Whitespace, to create drinking merchandise. His attire is not just functional for hitting the slopes but can be worn afterward for après-ski moments.

His collaboration with High West Distillery helps carry on skiing traditions.

"They're all about that après-ski, bringing people together, obviously drinking responsibly," White said.

"But it's getting together. It's what it's all about. And that's really the backbone of the sport. It's having an experience."

Some of the proceeds from the collaboration will go to the Protect the West initiative.

The campaign, started by the Park City, Utah-based distillery, helps preserve western U.S. land from rising temperatures, droughts, drier forests and reduced snowpack, it said.

Park City will host the Winter Olympics in 2034.

"I know people from Utah are just beaming at the chance to host and show everybody how amazing that place is, and I'll definitely be there cheering on my fellow athletes," White said.

Here's the recipe White shared with Fox News Digital.

Shaun White's 'Slopeside Old Fashioned' cocktail recipe

Ingredients

Ice

⅓-ounce cinnamon syrup

Barspoon ginger syrup

Two dashes Angostura bitters

¾-ounce apple brandy

1½-ounce High West Double Rye (whiskey)

Directions

1. Combine the ingredients in a rocks glass with cubed ice.

2. Stir until chilled.

3. Garnish with apple wedges.

4. Get your après-ski on.