'Gate lice' and 'seat squatters' among 2024's most viral travel trends

Many Americans traveled far and wide across the U.S. throughout 2024.

Travelers may have participated in, or noticed, a few different travel trends that emerged in 2024.

As 2024 wraps up and the New Year of 2025 soon begins, here is a round-up of some of the biggest travel trends of the past year.

Gate lice

"Gate lice" refers to passengers who cut lines in the hope of boarding a flight early.

American Airlines announced it is expanding its new technology to counter "gate lice" at over 100 airports.

AMERICAN AIRLINES EXPANDS 'GATE LICE' CRACKDOWN TO MORE THAN 100 AIRPORTS

The system audibly flags when a passenger attempts to board the plane before his or her designated assignment is called — and will automatically reject the person's ticket.

Mattress runs

Dubbed "mattress runs," the fad has people booking hotel rooms in order to earn free nights or accumulate status points.

These travelers, however, are apparently not completing their stays, yet they still reserve rooms in the hope of racking up rewards.

'MATTRESS RUNS' ARE LATEST TRAVEL TREND THAT COULD BACKFIRE WHEN BOOKING HOTEL ROOMS. EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Alston Causey, vice president of Travelmation, a U.S.-based travel agency, told Fox News Digital, "A ‘mattress run’ is more for people who are on the cusp and tend to find themselves there every year."

Flying naked

"Flying naked" is a trend in which passengers fly without checked or carry-on luggage, bringing only essentials like a phone, charger, and wallet.

Advocates appreciate the convenience of avoiding baggage fees and the hassle of overhead bin space — while critics find the concept too limiting.

TikTok users posted videos showing their participation in the trend, with one creator sharing a series of travel videos titled "Traveling with No Bags, Just Vibes."

'FLYING NAKED' IS THE LATEST TRAVEL TREND DIVIDING THE INTERNET, AND IT DOESN'T MEAN WHAT YOU THINK

In 2023, airlines made over $33 billion in baggage fees, FOX Business reported.

Seat squatters

The term "seat squatters" refers to airline passengers who occupy seats not assigned to them, hoping to secure a more desirable spot without paying extra fees.

'SEAT SQUATTERS' ON PLANES ARE LATEST TRAVEL TREND TAKING OVER SOCIAL MEDIA

This trend has gained attention on social media, with travelers sharing experiences of confronting such individuals.

Travel industry expert Gary Leff, based in Texas, emphasized that passengers are entitled to the seat indicated on their boarding pass.

He suggested that those seeking a different seat should politely request a swap, offering a reasonable trade in return.

Sleep divorce

The concept of "sleep divorce," in which couples choose to sleep separately to enhance their sleep quality, has been gaining in popularity, especially during vacations.

Hilton's 2025 Trends report indicates that 63% of travelers sleep better alone, and 37% prefer separate beds from their partners while traveling.

'SLEEP DIVORCE' ON VACATION: TRAVEL TREND HAS COUPLES 'BREAKING UP' AT BEDTIME

Sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel, a RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and a licensed clinical psychologist in Utah, told Fox News Digital that some couples are opting to sleep separately while on vacation with the "goal of improving sleep quality."

"This trend reflects a growing awareness that sleep is crucial not only for personal health and well-being but also for relationship health," said Troxel.