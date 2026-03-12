Cruise line jacks up mandatory gratuities for travelers as 9 in 10 Americans blast tipping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's forecasted that many travelers will be taking cruises this year, and one cruise line in particular is making an adjustment to its pricing structure.

Princess Cruises has announced it will be rolling out a new "crew appreciation" fee while also increasing the cost of food and beverages.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the cruise line said, "Starting March 8, we will implement a $1-per-guest-per-day increase to the crew appreciation amount for guests who do not hold a Princess Premier, Princess Plus [pass]."

"Food and beverage service charges will be adjusted from 18% to 20% for those who do not hold a Princess Premier, Princess Plus [pass], or other beverage packages," the statement continued.

The spokesperson said the changes will help the cruise line "keep pace with rising operational costs" — and that 100% of collected gratuities will go directly to the crew.

"We remain committed to delivering outstanding value and memorable vacations for our guests," the company added.

In a related survey released this week, WalletHub found that nearly nine in 10 Americans think the country's tipping culture is "out of control."

Americans in general are "fed up with increased tipping obligations," said Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub.

"Tips have gone far beyond traditional establishments, which had been places like sit-down restaurants, bars and hair salons," Lupo told Fox News Digital.

Nearly 22 million Americans are expected to go on ocean cruises in 2026, according to AAA’s cruise forecast report.

"These numbers reflect the growing demand for ocean cruises among U.S. travelers," said Stacey Barber, AAA Travel vice president, in a press release.

"Our travel agents see this every day when booking dream vacations for AAA members," Barber added.

"Ocean cruises offer variety, convenience and lifelong memories."

"Whether it’s an anniversary trip to relax in the Caribbean or a family reunion to explore Alaska, ocean cruises offer variety, convenience and lifelong memories."

The report found that the Caribbean is the most popular cruise destination, with 72% of Americans opting for the sunny islands.

