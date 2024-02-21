These indoor water parks across US are great to escape the winter cold

If you want to replicate warm summer days during the cold of winter, an indoor water park is an appealing option.

Indoor water parks are always set to warm summer-like temperatures and are filled with fun for the whole family, from relaxing pools to thrilling water slides.

Families and couples alike can enjoy a getaway to an indoor water park.

Here are water parks all across the country you can plan a quick trip to this winter.

Kalahari Resorts has multiple locations: Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Round Rock, Texas, Sandusky, Ohio, and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

There is an additional location set for a 2026 opening in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

All Kalahari Resorts embody an African theme. These parks are some of the largest in the country, with plenty of attractions, dining opportunities and shopping experiences to keep guests busy during their stay.

At this time, there are 22 Great Wolf Lodges across the country, with construction underway for even more locations.

This is the ideal family-friendly getaway to escape the winter cold.

There are plenty of exciting water activities for kids of all ages, and a lazy river where you can take a relaxing float after a long day on the slides.

This Virginia resort is nestled in Massanutten, offering breathtaking mountain views for its guests.

After enjoying winter fun like skiing and snow tubing, head over to the water park to keep the thrills going.

With one step into the Massanutten Indoor WaterPark, your chill will be gone as the space is always heated to a warm 84 degrees, according to the resort's website.

This water park has a little bit of everything, such as body slides, tube slides, relaxing rapids and a play area for kids.

Wilderness Resort is made up of four water parks: Klondike Kavern, Wild Waterdome, Wild West and Cubby's Cove. All these sections feature different attractions for guests. Klondike Kavern has many different body slides and a relaxing lazy river, while Wild Waterdome is home to an enormous wave pool.

There's even a swim-up bar where adults can enjoy a refreshing drink.

In this Texas indoor water park, there are lots of slides to race down and a pool to enjoy a float.

Epic Waters also includes Flowrider, where you can learn how to boogie board or surf.

This Wisconsin water park has an exciting play area for the little ones in your family and an activity pool equipped with obstacles and games for older kids.

A relaxing dip in the hot tub or a journey down Canyon River are other popular attractions offered.

Timber Rapids and Avalanche Falls are the two more thrilling attractions at the park.

The Wild Waterdome is the indoor water park section of the Wilderness in the Smokies.

At this resort, you can catch some rays anytime of year in the natural sunlight that shines through the see-through roof covering the park.

The lazy river at Wild Waterdome is unique with its kaleidoscopic atmosphere.

This park is also home to the Ridge Runner Water Coaster, if you want to experience a thrill on your vacation.

This water park is a perfect spot to take young children on a winter getaway. Splash Lagoon has plenty to keep young ones busy all day long, like the pool, splash pad and tree house.

This water park also features Flowrider for the surfers and plenty of exciting slides.

