Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Airports set up donation drives for unpaid TSA officers during DHS funding crisis

Denver airport asks travelers for $10 and $20 gift cards, while Seattle opens food pantry for unpaid federal workers

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
TSA officer has an urgent plea for Washington officials over DHS shutdown Video

TSA officer has an urgent plea for Washington officials over DHS shutdown

Transportation Security Officer Deondre White reveals to Fox News Digital the shutdown is taking a heavy toll on TSA employees, calling the situation "unfair" as agents struggle to keep their families afloat while working without pay.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, many Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) are "struggling."

Fundraisers have begun popping up at airports across the country.

Some TSA officers are receiving only partial paychecks — while many are receiving no pay at all.

AIRPORT SECURITY STRAIN DURING SHUTDOWN GROWS AS UNPAID TSA OFFICERS WARN, ‘WE’RE HURTING’

Deondre White, a TSA officer at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C., told Fox News Digital this week that officers are "financially trying to do the best that they can."

Denver International Airport in Colorado posted on X, "DONATIONS NEEDED! Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards."

Houston Airport passengers waiting in busy TSA lines

Airports nationwide are launching donation drives to support TSA officers who are working without pay during the government funding lapse. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The post continued, "Visa gift cards cannot be accepted."

It suggested that "drop-off locations can be found at Final Approach cell phone lot and in the Jeppesen Terminal," the post continued.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) in Nevada announced it's partnered with the Children’s Cabinet to deliver critical resources directly to impacted federal employees, such as weekly groceries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority President and CEO Cris Jensen announced the collaboration in a press release.

Flight passengers wait in long TSA line at Houston Airport.

Hundreds of airport security officers have left the TSA since the start of the DHS shutdown this year. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We are incredibly grateful to our TSA officers at RNO, who continue to show up every day to keep our community safe, even while facing uncertainty," said Jensen in the release.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their commitment to public safety does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate our community and the Children’s Cabinet for stepping up to support them," he added.

backs of tsa officers at airport

"Their commitment to public safety does not go unnoticed." (Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

In Seattle, the airport opened a TSA food pantry to support officers.

"If you’d like to help, donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, and diapers can be dropped off at the SEA Conference Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m," the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport posted on X.

Over 300 airport security officers have left TSA since the start of the DHS shutdown, with callouts — or unscheduled absences — rising to an average of 6% during the shutdown, a TSA official confirmed to Fox News Digital this week. 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

White said that thanks to the financial support of his family, he's been able "to show up" for his work.

"I'm thankful for my family to be able to come to work and be able to provide gas [to travel to work] because the gas prices have been rising," he said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"However, there are a lot of officers here who do not have those resources or family commitments from others [to help them out]."

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue