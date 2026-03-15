Bedbug nightmare spreading across South as cases surge in multiple states

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Spring break travelers heading to popular destinations in the United States may want to be extra cautious about what they bring home.

Pest control reports indicate that bed bug infestations linked to travel appear to be increasing in several southern states.

A recent report from Terminix in Atlanta ranked Georgia sixth nationwide for bed bug service requests among the 50 most affected U.S. cities.

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Other southern states such as Florida, Texas and Tennessee have also reported growing concerns tied to travel-related infestations.

New York-based travel expert Lee Abbamonte told Fox News Digital that travelers may face a higher risk of encountering bed bugs in certain types of accommodations.

"Bed bugs often arise in places frequented by younger, more budget-friendly tourists," Abbamonte said. "Places like popular spring destinations for students or youth hostels."

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These locations often experience frequent guest turnover and crowded rooms, which can make thorough cleaning more difficult, he said.

"Young people and students generally don’t care about the state of the room," Abbamonte added. "They just want to be in the destination for as cheap as possible."

Bed bugs are small, flat insects that typically hide in dark cracks and crevices near where people sleep, according to the Terminix report.

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The pests are commonly found along mattress seams, behind headboards, inside furniture joints and near baseboards in hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

Fox News Digital previously reported that travel is one of the most common ways bed bugs spread from place to place.

Benjamin Hottel, a Georgia-based entomologist with Orkin, told Fox News Digital that the pests are skilled at "hitchhiking" on personal belongings.

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He noted that travelers can unknowingly carry bed bugs onto planes, into hotels and eventually back home.

Hottel recommends inspecting luggage and clothing after trips and placing travel clothes in a dryer on high heat for about 30 to 45 minutes if exposure is suspected, which can help eliminate the insects before they spread inside the home.

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Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.