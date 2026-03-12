'Worst plane ride': Airline passenger claims she was repeatedly shoved for reclining her seat

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A traveler’s decision to recline her seat during a recent flight turned into a viral confrontation after the passenger behind her reacted aggressively.

A woman documented what she called the "worst plane ride" — sharing a video of herself as her seat was repeatedly shoved forward after she reclined it.

The clip on TikTok shows the seat jerking abruptly, apparently from forceful pushes by the person seated behind her.

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In the comments section, the traveler said the behavior continued throughout the flight and that she sought assistance from flight attendants.

Some who commented said the aggressive response seen in the clip went too far.

"I’m an airline pilot and this is not acceptable," one user wrote, urging the passenger to notify cabin crew.

Others sided with the passenger in the back.

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"I have no sympathy for people that recline their seats," one person said, echoing a common frustration among travelers.

Another person added, "If I paid for the seat, then I’m gonna get the full experience" — suggesting that passengers are entitled to use their seats as designed.

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant, told Fox News Digital that reclining is permitted but should be done thoughtfully.

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"Every passenger has the right to recline," she said. But she advised travelers to check behind them before adjusting their seats.

"Always glance back before you recline to ensure you don’t hit someone’s knees or damage their laptop," she said.

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Whitmore also recommended reclining gradually instead of suddenly.

"Recline slowly instead of abruptly," she told Fox News Digital.

She added that seats should be returned upright during meals and for takeoff and landing.

Not all seats are designed to recline, particularly those near exit rows.

If a passenger’s seat does not recline and the person wishes to move locations, Whitmore suggested speaking with a flight attendant about available options.

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"Just because the seat reclines does not mean it should be used without consideration," she said.

"A little awareness of the person behind you goes a long way in making the flight more pleasant for everyone."