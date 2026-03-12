Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

'Worst plane ride': Airline passenger claims she was repeatedly shoved for reclining her seat

Viral video divides travelers on whether leaning back is a basic right — or a selfish move in cramped cabins

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress Video

Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress

Etiquette expert Alison Cheperdak joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down rising concerns over declining air travel manners.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A traveler’s decision to recline her seat during a recent flight turned into a viral confrontation after the passenger behind her reacted aggressively.

A woman documented what she called the "worst plane ride" — sharing a video of herself as her seat was repeatedly shoved forward after she reclined it.

The clip on TikTok shows the seat jerking abruptly, apparently from forceful pushes by the person seated behind her. 

PASSENGERS REFUSING TO WEAR HEADPHONES ON FLIGHTS COULD BE KICKED OFF AIRCRAFT: 'IT'S ABOUT TIME'

In the comments section, the traveler said the behavior continued throughout the flight and that she sought assistance from flight attendants.

Some who commented said the aggressive response seen in the clip went too far.

Woman relaxing with earphones and smartphone while seated by an airplane window during a flight.

A woman who shared her story on social media (not pictured) decided to recline her seat during a plane trip — which led to an aggressive reaction from the passenger behind her. (iStock)

"I’m an airline pilot and this is not acceptable," one user wrote, urging the passenger to notify cabin crew.

Others sided with the passenger in the back.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I have no sympathy for people that recline their seats," one person said, echoing a common frustration among travelers.

Another person added, "If I paid for the seat, then I’m gonna get the full experience" — suggesting that passengers are entitled to use their seats as designed.

Viral debate about reclining a seat on a plane

A huge debate erupted online about whether it's OK to recline a plane seat. A woman (not pictured) was reportedly shoved by another passenger after leaning back during a flight. (iStock)

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant, told Fox News Digital that reclining is permitted but should be done thoughtfully.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Every passenger has the right to recline," she said. But she advised travelers to check behind them before adjusting their seats.

"Always glance back before you recline to ensure you don’t hit someone’s knees or damage their laptop," she said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Whitmore also recommended reclining gradually instead of suddenly.

"Recline slowly instead of abruptly," she told Fox News Digital.

Airplane passenger with long legs sitting cramped in economy class seat behind another traveler.

An etiquette expert said passengers are entitled to recline their seats, but they should avoid bumping someone’s knees or damaging a laptop. (iStock)

She added that seats should be returned upright during meals and for takeoff and landing.

Not all seats are designed to recline, particularly those near exit rows. 

If a passenger’s seat does not recline and the person wishes to move locations, Whitmore suggested speaking with a flight attendant about available options.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just because the seat reclines does not mean it should be used without consideration," she said. 

"A little awareness of the person behind you goes a long way in making the flight more pleasant for everyone."

'Raymond's Rules for Air Travel': No more bunny slippers in the TSA line Video

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue