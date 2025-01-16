Hottest US destinations for travel in 2025, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced its Travelers’ Choice Awards for the best destinations to visit in 2025.

"The Travelers’ Choice Top Destinations recognize the locations that experienced the most significant year-over-year growth in the quality and volume of ratings and reviews for accommodations, restaurants, and activities, as well as the highest page views globally on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024," Hilary Fischer-Groban, senior director of global brand, insights and PR, told Fox News Digital.

In fact, NYC has been Tripadvisor’s top U.S. destination for Travelers’ Choice Awards' "Best of the Best Destinations" for three years running, followed by Oahu in second place and Las Vegas in third, both of which also held steady in their respective spots.

"A notable shift occurred in the rankings, with the Florida Keys climbing to fourth place — up from Key West's tenth position in 2024 — pushing New Orleans down to fifth," said Fischer-Groban.

"Nashville and Charleston continued to dominate the list, while Miami and Maui fell out of the Top 10, surpassed by San Francisco and Washington, D.C."

Check out the top 10 list below.

Best US destinations for 2025, according to Tripadvisor

1. New York City

Per Fischer-Groban, a key driver of New York City’s success was positive feedback for their iconic attractions — from The Empire State Building to The Metropolitan Museum of Art — which saw a nearly 10% increase in the volume of reviews from 2023 to 2024.

2. Oahu, Hawaii

Meanwhile for runner-up Oahu, Fischer-Groban reports that Tripadvisor saw that the destination has become increasingly popular among business travelers and from 2023 to 2024, Oahu experienced a 27% rise in the number of reviews from business travelers.

3. Las Vegas

Rounding out the top three, "in Las Vegas, there was an increase in family travelers, with the largest performance improvements coming from both families and couples," she adds, noting that reviews from family travelers in Las Vegas increased by 43% from 2023 to 2024.

4. Florida Keys

5. New Orleans

6. Nashville

7. San Francisco

8. Chicago

9. Charleston, South Carolina

10. Washington, DC

If you have your sights set on visiting any of the top three, Fischer-Groban shares some of the most coveted attractions as follows: "New York City's must-see spots in 2024 included Central Park, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art," she said.

"In Oahu, highlights included Diamond Head State Monument, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and Iolani Palace. Las Vegas' top attractions featured the iconic Fountains of Bellagio, while top-rated restaurants included Fresco Italiano and Ferraro’s Restaurante."

Launching throughout this year, Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards’ additional categories will include "Beaches" the week of 2/17, "Hotels" the week of 4/21, "Things to Do" the week of 6/23 and "Restaurants" the week of 9/22.

For more information, visit Tripadvisor.com.