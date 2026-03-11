Airport security strain during shutdown grows as unpaid TSA officers warn, ‘We’re hurting’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, many TSA agents have been forced to accept only partial paychecks for their work — and if the shutdown persists, that partial pay will dry up.

Many are already receiving no pay at all.

Deondre White, a Transportation Security officer (TSO) at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C., is in the latter category — and told Fox News Digital that morale among officers "has not been the best."

"We are trying to do our job," White said Tuesday in an interview. "It's very crucial to the TSA mission, but, of course, expenses have been our number-one concern."

He has not received a paycheck since the furlough, he said — and is unsure if and when that will change.

Over 300 airport security officers have left TSA since the start of the DHS shutdown, with callouts — or unscheduled absences — rising to an average of 6% during the shutdown, a TSA official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

White said that thanks to the financial support of his family, he's been able "to show up" for his work.

"I'm thankful for my family to be able to come to work and be able to provide gas [to travel to work] because the gas prices have been rising," he said. "However, there are a lot of officers here who do not have those resources or family commitments from others [to help them out]."

He said that many security officers who have families are struggling to figure out how to take care of their children and other dependents.

White is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked as a banker before moving to the Washington metro area and taking a job as a transportation security officer.

"The majority of TSOs are financially trying to do the best that they can," he said.

"But again, the foreseeable future is unknown — and we just want some answers," White said.

"It's just very unfair to have to be in this situation again, not being compensated for what we are entitled to as transportation security officers."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently addressed the DHS shutdown, saying, "It's completely ridiculous that the American people are suffering as a result of these partisan games that are being played by Democrats on Capitol Hill."

Said White, "How are we going to pay our bills? Loans [are] not an option for everyone, and accumulating more debt prior to the last shutdown is … ridiculous."

He added, "My only message [to government officials] is just to believe that we are hurting. We are trying to do the best we can, but this is honestly an unfortunate situation.

"I just want you to know that we're hurting, and we deserve to be compensated for what we do. And I hope that we are heard, because I think a lot of us are feeling very, very distressed, and feeling a little bit left out that we aren't being taken seriously for what we do."

"We love our jobs. We are very committed to the mission. TSA is very important," he said.

"We are very thankful to be able to do what we do every day — but that involves a paycheck as well, unfortunately, and being able to support our families. We are entitled to that."

As airports across the country face long security line delays, passengers should remember to be patient, he said.

"When we're here, we will do our best as always," said White. "We have a crucial mission. We do take that very seriously — and just respect that. We are trying to make sure that you are as safe as possible."

White said the recent policy change allowing passengers to keep their shoes on has helped speed up lines, as well as TSA's implementation of new technology.