State launches 'America First' license plate as others unveil patriotic America 250 designs

Nine states offer commemorative plates, with Michigan selling nearly 1,000 in first hour

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
NYE ball drop to ring in America's 250th anniversary Video

NYE ball drop to ring in America's 250th anniversary

Retired Navy SEAL Chris Wyllie joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss the anticipation for America's 250th anniversary, including a special ball drop at Times Square ahead of July 4th, 2026.

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, the Peach State isn’t just rolling out commemorative license plates — it’s offering an "America First" one, too.

The new license plate was first introduced in Senate Bill 291 by state Sen. Steve Gooch, a Republican, and signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in May.

The plate features an American flag background, with the words "America First" shown at the bottom.

It costs $90.

"This license plate represents the tangible expression of patriotism and putting the needs of our country at the forefront," said Gooch at the time.

GA state senator steve gooch with america 250 plate

State Sen. Steve Gooch of Georgia introduced a bill to add a new America 250 plate to drivers' options.

"It provides Georgians with an opportunity to express their national pride and underscores the importance of emphasizing domestic concerns like economic stability, national security, strong borders and the protection of the rights of our citizens," he added.

Gooch shared that Georgians can "show [their] support for President [Donald] Trump and his movement with every mile [they] drive."

The state also offers a USA Semiquincentennial license plate to celebrate America 250 for $20.

Georgia offers 'America First' license plate

Georgia is offering an "America First" license plate for $90.

Frank O'Connell, Georgia's revenue commissioner, said in a press release the plate offers a "meaningful way to recognize our nation’s founding and the pivotal role our state played in it."

The design was created by Georgia middle school students in a statewide civics education campaign, according to the GRC.

The design by the winning student, Eden Pethel, features an American flag on the left, with an outline of the state featuring seven red stars and the year "1776."

Georgia has launched a commemorative license plate in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary this year.

Georgia has launched a commemorative license plate in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary this year.

"The red stars on the design represent the following Georgia Revolutionary War sites from north to south: Fight at Van's Creek/Hornet’s Nest, Battle of Kettle Creek, Sieges of Augusta, Battle of Brier Creek, Battles of Savannah, Fort Morris and the Frederica Naval Action," Pethel said.

Nine states are currently offering commemorative plates to honor America 250.

The winning design for the Georgia plate was created by middle school students in a statewide civics education campaign. 

The states are Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to their respective government websites. 

Within the first hour of Michigan’s plate launch, the Great Lakes State sold nearly 1,000, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Facebook post.

Fox News Digital reached out to state Sen. Gooch for comment.

