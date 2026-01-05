State launches 'America First' license plate as others unveil patriotic America 250 designs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, the Peach State isn’t just rolling out commemorative license plates — it’s offering an "America First" one, too.

The new license plate was first introduced in Senate Bill 291 by state Sen. Steve Gooch, a Republican, and signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in May.

The plate features an American flag background, with the words "America First" shown at the bottom.

It costs $90.

"This license plate represents the tangible expression of patriotism and putting the needs of our country at the forefront," said Gooch at the time.

"It provides Georgians with an opportunity to express their national pride and underscores the importance of emphasizing domestic concerns like economic stability, national security, strong borders and the protection of the rights of our citizens," he added.

Gooch shared that Georgians can "show [their] support for President [Donald] Trump and his movement with every mile [they] drive."

The state also offers a USA Semiquincentennial license plate to celebrate America 250 for $20.

Frank O'Connell, Georgia's revenue commissioner, said in a press release the plate offers a "meaningful way to recognize our nation’s founding and the pivotal role our state played in it."

The design was created by Georgia middle school students in a statewide civics education campaign, according to the GRC.

The design by the winning student, Eden Pethel, features an American flag on the left, with an outline of the state featuring seven red stars and the year "1776."

"The red stars on the design represent the following Georgia Revolutionary War sites from north to south: Fight at Van's Creek/Hornet’s Nest, Battle of Kettle Creek, Sieges of Augusta, Battle of Brier Creek, Battles of Savannah, Fort Morris and the Frederica Naval Action," Pethel said.

Nine states are currently offering commemorative plates to honor America 250.

The states are Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to their respective government websites.

Within the first hour of Michigan’s plate launch, the Great Lakes State sold nearly 1,000, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Facebook post.

Fox News Digital reached out to state Sen. Gooch for comment.