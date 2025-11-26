New national park passes put 'American families first' while tripling entry fees for some

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced the launch of "America the Beautiful passes," offering digital and physical passes to access our nation’s most prized treasures.

The passes are intended to put "American families first" by implementing a new resident-focused fee beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a press release that the improvements aim to make the parks more accessible, affordable and efficient.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," said Burgum.

Americans can purchase annual passes for $80. Specials are being offered for seniors, allowing them to purchase a $20 annual pass or a lifetime pass for $80.

Free passes are offered to miliary members, veterans and Americans with permanent disabilities.

Through the program Every Kid Outdoors, all U.S. fourth-grade students can get a free pass for their school year as well.

Federal recreation site volunteers who serve 250 hours of volunteering can also get free passes.

Nonresidents will have to pay $250 for annual passes to ensure the "American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit," the department said.

"U.S. residents will continue to enjoy affordable pricing, while nonresidents will pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks," the press release notes.

Nonresidents who do not obtain an annual pass will need to fork over a $100-per-person fee to enter 11 parks on top of the standard entrance fee.

The 11 parks are: Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion.

Over 330 million people visited America's national parks in 2024, according to NPS.

Funds from the passes purchased online will support the entire National Park System, while passes purchased on site will primarily benefit that specific park, a DOI spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"This revenue will help keep our parks beautiful and running well, including [addressing] the deferred maintenance backlog," said the spokesperson. "The nonresident surcharge is a small fraction of total trip costs (airfare, lodging, transport) for foreign tourists."

The passes will support upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance and overall improved services.

The passes include photos of animals, parks, President Donald Trump with George Washington, plus Theodore Roosevelt — the president most associated with the creation of our national parks.

Affordability and access are also being expanded under the new policy, with the passes covering two motorcycles.