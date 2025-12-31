Washington Monument to become ‘birthday candle’ as US marks start of 250th year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Monument will transform on New Year’s Eve into the "world’s tallest birthday candle in honor of our Nation’s 250th birthday," according to the national Freedom 250 organization.

The monument will be illuminated with projections depicting America’s history, focusing on the American founding and its future, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday. Likewise, the monument will turn into a 250-foot birthday candle as part of a countdown to 2026.

"The illumination of the Washington Monument marks the beginning of a momentous year for our nation — 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence," Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, said in a press release. "We invite every American — and every friend of America — to join this historic celebration of the triumph of the American spirit."

Freedom 250 is a national, nonpartisan organization President Donald Trump created dedicated to spearheading events to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, coordinating with the White House and other federal agencies to plan events to commemorate the anniversary.

The viewing is free and open to the public and will continue through Monday with different projections displayed on the monument each night. Projections will start Wednesday for New Year's Eve and will continue until just after midnight and will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on subsequent evenings.

Narrated videos that will appear on the monument will focus on discovery, the American Revolution and independence, Western expansion, the Industrial Revolution and the modern times and future for the U.S.

The event is designed to serve as the "first signature moment" in a series of events to celebrate the anniversary and will feature a drone and fireworks show on New Year's Eve, according to Freedom 250. Testing for the event began earlier in December, with previews of the projections visible on the monument.

Other events Freedom 250 will hold to remember America’s birthday include a Great American State Fair in June and a parade of ships from more than 30 countries in New York Harbor for the Fourth of July.

America250, a nonpartisan commission that Congress created in 2016 to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, also announced that it is commemorating the special year in New York on New Year's Eve.

The group said that, after midnight Eastern Standard Time, the New York City Times Square Ball will be lit up in red, white and blue, and 2,000 pounds of red, white and blue confetti will be released.