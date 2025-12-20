Two riders trapped more than 100 feet in air after Texas roller coaster malfunctions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two theme park goers were trapped more than 100 feet in the air for more than 30 minutes this week after a roller coaster in Texas malfunctioned.

The Circuit Breaker roller coaster at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin unexpectedly stopped at the first drop, leaving Matthew Cantu, 24, and Nicholas Sanchez, 20, dangling at a 90-degree angle Wednesday night, KXAN-TV reported, citing a publicist representing the two men.

"For more than 30 minutes after the ride stopped, family members reported receiving no clear updates, while witnesses said staff provided conflicting explanations, including comments that the riders ‘weren’t strapped in currently,’" the publicist's news release said, People magazine reported.

"A sensor triggered a ride delay," the Circuit of the Americas told Fox News Digital in a statement Saturday. "It was resolved, and the ride proceeded without incident."

The statement continued, "As with all amusement attractions of this sort, delays occasionally occur. We regret the inconvenience and are glad that out of the 25,000 people that have ridden the coaster, only two have this badge of courage."

The Circuit Breaker is Texas’ first "tilt" roller coaster, which means the track tilts 90 degrees for a nearly vertical drop during the ride.

The ride opened as a preview in October, and is set to officially open next year, according to KVUE-TV.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, evaluating one of the men who refused medical attention, KVUE reported.

Another tilt roller coaster, known as the Siren's Curse at Cedar Point in Ohio, has similarly malfunctioned multiple times since it opened this summer.