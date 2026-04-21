Viral mask ban at amusement park abruptly reversed after fierce backlash online

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A popular amusement park seemingly reversed a mask ban after a policy generated outrage online among some who said they're "COVID-educated."

Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, known for its chocolate-themed attractions and family-friendly rides, drew anger recently after a sign about face coverings circulated on social media.

The confusion began after an X user posted a picture of a sign at the Hershey park that said, "Guests under the age of 21 may not wear masks or face coverings."

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A Hersheypark spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week, "There is no policy in place impacting a guest’s ability to wear a face mask at Hersheypark."

The spokesperson added, "A recent operational update intended to enhance park security led to some confusion, and we made the decision to suspend that update shortly after implementation, pending further review."

In the social media post, the X user said, "@Hersheypark has a new policy banning all masks for people under the age of 21."

The X user added, "So if you're COVID-informed and/or immune-compromised, you may want to find another amusement park for your family vacation."

The sign appeared to reference security concerns involving younger guests, though it is unclear what specific incident prompted the policy.

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Still, the response from some mask supporters was heated.

"Absolutely despicable. How are people trying to protect themselves able to do so?" one person said.

"We remain focused on providing a safe, comfortable and inclusive experience for all."

"Masking is a fundamental human right," another wrote. "My young kids and I have a God-given right to be scientific and safe in our masks, wherever we go."

Others expressed little concern about the sign.

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"It is private property. They can have any rules they want," one X user wrote.

Another said, "Have people lost common sense? This is clearly talking about ski masks … that have been a huge problem with teens in these parks. It’s not about COVID masks. … Come on, people."

"Guests may continue to choose to wear a face covering during their visit. We remain focused on providing a safe, comfortable and inclusive experience for all," the Hersheypark spokesperson also said.

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In response to the backlash, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R) also announced a "secure digital photo comparison process," to ensure guest safety, according to a release obtained by ABC 27.

The plan means visitors will have their picture taken when they exit to avoid reentry.

"We regularly review our policies and procedures to ensure they align with industry practices and guest expectations," HE&R said, per ABC 27.

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"As part of that ongoing process, and following opening weekend, we implemented targeted updates to support a safe, family-friendly environment at Hersheypark."