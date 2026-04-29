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Panic at popular theme park as stranded riders scramble to escape broken roller coaster

Ride malfunctioned and riders were forced to climb down

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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Amusement park guests forced to climb down stalled roller coaster in tense mid-ride evacuation Video

Amusement park guests forced to climb down stalled roller coaster in tense mid-ride evacuation

Video shows passengers on Superman the Ride descending a steep, elevated section of track along a narrow maintenance walkway after the coaster failed to complete its typical cycle, according to Six Flags New England officials.

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Guests at a beloved amusement park in Massachusetts were seen being evacuated from the park's most iconic roller coaster in an eye-popping video taken last week.

The guests were passengers on Superman the Ride at Six Flags New England, a park that brands itself as the "Thrill Capital of New England," when the ride appeared to malfunction on Friday.

Video shows guests carefully stepping down a steep, elevated section of track along a narrow maintenance walkway.

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The park said all riders were safely taken off the coaster, according to a statement obtained by Western Mass News.

"On Friday, April 24 the ride did not complete its typical cycle," Six Flag New England's statement said. "Trained employees safely unloaded all guests from the ride. Our team was in constant contact with the guests, and all riders were invited to return to the park."

Split image of passengers being evacuated from Superman the Ride

Passengers were seen exiting Superman the Ride along a narrow maintenance walkway after the roller coaster stopped mid-cycle on April 24, according to park officials. (@lexistp via Storyful)

The passengers appeared to be high above the ground, which unsettled commenters on X.

"I would have an absolute panic attack," one X user wrote.

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"Well that's terrifying, given I have ridden that coaster multiple times," another chimed in.

A third commenter said, "You’d think they have better options, especially if a child was stuck up there. I’d have no problem climbing down though."

View of Six Flags New England logo, welcome center

Park officials said trained employees safely unloaded all guests after Superman the Ride failed to complete its typical cycle last week. (iStock)

Others were relieved the situation wasn't worse.

"At least they weren't stuck upside down," an X user said. "That would be my nightmare lol."

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The park, located in Agawam, Massachusetts, is roughly 25 miles north of Hartford, Connecticut, and 90 miles west of Boston.

The park is one of the largest in New England, known for its expansive lineup of thrill rides and its Hurricane Harbor water park.

Guests riding Superman rollercoaster in 200

Superman the Ride has long been a signature attraction at Six Flags New England, drawing thrill-seekers since its early years, including this moment captured in 2000. (Darren McCollester/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Six Flags New England is also the oldest Six Flags location, having opened up in 1870 as Gallup's Grove, according to the Agawam Historical Association.

For most of the 20th century, the park operated as Riverside Park and was rebranded after Six Flags acquired it in the late 1990s.

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The incident came amid a separate event at another Six Flags park.

At Six Flags St. Louis, multiple fights involving juveniles broke out on Saturday during opening day.

Guests at Six Flags New England's Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags New England features Hurricane Harbor water park as part of its expansive lineup of attractions in Agawam, Massachusetts, drawing visitors during the warmer months. (Darren McCollester/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Officials said that the fights involved as many as 100 people and were quickly dispersed by police, according to First Alert 4.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Six Flags New England for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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