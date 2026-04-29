Panic at popular theme park as stranded riders scramble to escape broken roller coaster

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Guests at a beloved amusement park in Massachusetts were seen being evacuated from the park's most iconic roller coaster in an eye-popping video taken last week.

The guests were passengers on Superman the Ride at Six Flags New England, a park that brands itself as the "Thrill Capital of New England," when the ride appeared to malfunction on Friday.

Video shows guests carefully stepping down a steep, elevated section of track along a narrow maintenance walkway.

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The park said all riders were safely taken off the coaster, according to a statement obtained by Western Mass News.

"On Friday, April 24 the ride did not complete its typical cycle," Six Flag New England's statement said. "Trained employees safely unloaded all guests from the ride. Our team was in constant contact with the guests, and all riders were invited to return to the park."

The passengers appeared to be high above the ground, which unsettled commenters on X.

"I would have an absolute panic attack," one X user wrote.

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"Well that's terrifying, given I have ridden that coaster multiple times," another chimed in.

A third commenter said, "You’d think they have better options, especially if a child was stuck up there. I’d have no problem climbing down though."

Others were relieved the situation wasn't worse.

"At least they weren't stuck upside down," an X user said. "That would be my nightmare lol."

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The park, located in Agawam, Massachusetts, is roughly 25 miles north of Hartford, Connecticut, and 90 miles west of Boston.

The park is one of the largest in New England, known for its expansive lineup of thrill rides and its Hurricane Harbor water park.

Six Flags New England is also the oldest Six Flags location, having opened up in 1870 as Gallup's Grove, according to the Agawam Historical Association.

For most of the 20th century, the park operated as Riverside Park and was rebranded after Six Flags acquired it in the late 1990s.

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The incident came amid a separate event at another Six Flags park.

At Six Flags St. Louis, multiple fights involving juveniles broke out on Saturday during opening day.

Officials said that the fights involved as many as 100 people and were quickly dispersed by police, according to First Alert 4.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Six Flags New England for comment.