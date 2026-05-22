Piece of theme park history vanishes as Universal demolishes a cherished attraction

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More than 25 years after it debuted as one of Universal Orlando’s most iconic themed lands, the Lost Continent is beginning a phased closure at Islands of Adventure.

Demolition work has started inside the aging land. Footage from a local station’s news helicopter showed an excavator positioned next to a pile of rubble, according to multiple reports.

"In the coming months, venues and experiences within Lost Continent will permanently close in phases to make way for a new themed area," a Universal Orlando spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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"This will include the closure of Mythos Restaurant in 2027," a statement also noted.

The Lost Continent opened with Islands of Adventure in 1999, helping to define the park’s early identity with mythology-inspired architecture, towering stone facades and elaborate storytelling rooted in ancient legends.

For years, it served as one of the resort’s most atmospheric lands, blending fantasy adventure, cutting-edge effects and live entertainment, according to Universal Orlando.

The area was also home to several fan-favorite attractions.

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The Dueling Dragons roller coasters — later re-themed as Dragon Challenge after the arrival of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — were among the resort’s most iconic thrill rides.

They were famous for their intertwined layouts, synchronized dispatches and near-miss elements, per Universal Orlando and Wizarding World history pages.

Poseidon’s Fury was another signature attraction, drawing crowds with dramatic water tunnel effects, bursts of fire and live actors.

But over the last 15 years, Universal has steadily chipped away at the land.

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In 2010, the Dueling Dragons coasters were re-themed as Dragon Challenge as part of the neighboring Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion, according to Universal Orlando.

That attraction ultimately closed in 2017 to make way for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, now one of the resort’s most popular rides.

The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad, a stunt-heavy live show, said goodbye in 2018.

Poseidon’s Fury closed in 2023, according to Universal Orlando’s retired attractions page.

Mythos Restaurant is expected to remain open through 2027 as part of Universal’s phased closure plan, according to the company press release.

"Universal Orlando Resort is continuing its unprecedented momentum as it prepares for a slate of compelling new guest offerings across the destination, ranging from new themed areas to delicious eateries," the resort said in a release shared with Fox News Digital.

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Universal announced the resort’s Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida is temporarily closed to prepare for what the company calls a "reimagined experience."

The updated production "will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises."

Hogwarts Castle at Islands of Adventure has seen ongoing maintenance and refurbishment work in recent years, according to Orlando Informer.

Universal Orlando will debut Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift in 2027, a high-speed roller coaster based on the blockbuster movies, the press release noted.

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The demolition drew mixed reactions from Universal visitors.

"Glad it's finally happening because it's needed it. I mean, the two attractions have been closed for 8 years and 3 years," one Reddit user said.

But many fans were sad to see Lost Continent go.

"Goodbye, Lost Continent, you will always be my favorite show," said one TikTok user.

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"RIP, Lost Continent. Thank you for everything," another said.

A third TikTok user chimed in with these words: "The end of an era."