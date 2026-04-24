Iconic sections of Disney World closing down and disappearing before visitors’ eyes

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Fans of Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort are bidding farewell to beloved attractions as construction on the upcoming "Piston Peak National Park" accelerates — with much of the Western-themed land to be replaced.

Construction walls now dominate large sections, the "Inside the Magic" blog reported, notably around Big Al’s and the nearby Westward Ho area, where guests have been funneled through a narrow temporary walkway.

That limited access may soon end. Based on permit filings and typical Disney timelines, the remaining pathway could close imminently, according to the blog.

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If access is cut off, several iconic elements could disappear from view. Big Al’s — one of the few structures tied to Magic Kingdom’s early years — is considered a piece of history, the "Disney Dining" blog said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walt Disney World Resort for comment.

Some Disney lovers worry the small back walkway near Country Bear Musical Jamboree, a longtime sit-down attraction, could close as Frontierland shifts toward the Piston Peak setting, the blogs reported.

One of the most noticeable changes has been the loss of the Frontierland boardwalk shortcut, once a quiet bypass for guests during peak crowds, "Blog Mickey" said.

The Frontierland Walt Disney World Railroad station is closed, and the train is operating as a shuttle between Fantasyland and Main Street, U.S.A., "Blog Mickey" reported.

These updates follow bigger changes that have already reshaped Frontierland.

Several staples — including snack kiosks and merchandise locations — are being removed, disappearing from the park as Disney reworks the area, according to multiple reports.

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These updates follow bigger changes that have already reshaped Frontierland.

The Rivers of America, Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island closed in July 2025, marking the end of a long-standing centerpiece of Frontierland, "Disney Dining" said.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad — famously the "wildest ride in the wilderness" — remains closed for refurbishment, though it is expected to return in 2026, the blogs said.

Right now, Frontierland feels less like the Wild, Wild West to many and more like a construction zone — with walls, detours and shifting pathways, the blogs reported.

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Disney’s Piston Peak National Park promises a very different experience, as it is inspired by the Rocky Mountains and the Pixar "Cars" franchise, the "Disney Castle Dreaming" blog said.

To create the new rides, Disney is seemingly rewriting a major part of its history.

Frontierland was rooted in America’s past.

Introduced by Walt Disney in California in 1955, it was designed as a tribute to pioneer spirit, with riverboats, wilderness trails and frontier towns. Magic Kingdom’s version opened in 1971 and expanded that vision into a fully realized Old West setting.

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But some fans aren't ready to say goodbye to elements of it.

"Piston Peak National Park will be part of the largest expansion in the history of Magic Kingdom."

"It's a shame Magic Kingdom is losing its Rivers of America to ‘Cars,’" one Reddit user wrote last year after hearing about the changes.

Another agreed, saying, "I don’t think Magic Kingdom should lose [it] either. It’s such a beautiful area. Sure, Tom Sawyer could be updated, but keep the river."

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Last June, Disney reported, "We are excited to share that Piston Peak National Park will continue the sweeping storytelling tradition that has crossed Liberty Square and Frontierland since opening day."

The "Disney Parks" blog also reported, "At the heart of all these stories are heroic characters with a belief in themselves that helped forge a path to their dreams. To continue this journey in great American storytelling, Piston Peak National Park will be part of the largest expansion in the history of Magic Kingdom."