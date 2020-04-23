Even closed, work at Disney World still gets done

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just because the parks are closed doesn’t mean that Disney is shut down.

With Disneyland and Disney World shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic (along with other Disney parks across the globe), the usually busy theme parks may seem much quieter than usual. Even with the doors closed, however, there’s still plenty to do.

At Disney World in Orlando, Fla., a team is still working to care for the park’s 2,000 animals, the New York Post reported. This includes a new zebra named Asha, who was born on March 21, five days after the parks closed to the public.

Along with the animals, Disney World has a wide variety of flora that needs to be taken care of. While the parks are closed, teams are still maintaining the topiaries, many of which are trimmed to look like various Disney characters.

Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney World, recently shared photos of a trip he took the park and showed off a bush trimmed to look like Mickey Mouse wearing a wizard’s outfit.

On Instagram, D’Amaro wrote: “Like many of you, I spend most days at home, but every so often I come in to thank the small group of Cast maintaining the magic at WDW. On a visit to #EPCOT this week, I was struck by the beauty and inspiration of our Flower & Garden Festival topiaries, which are still here. They are a testament to how amazing our horticulture team is.”

Fox News previously reported that Disney World continues to have daily flag raisings at the park. At the time, D’Amaro said that the flag is raised “each and every morning at the Magic Kingdom.”