America’s airport affordability gap: Cities where travel costs are crushing families

You might be adding hundreds of dollars to the cost of your flight depending on the airport you choose for your travels.

A recent ranking analyzed U.S. airports based on average domestic airfare — and it revealed major price differences, depending on where travelers begin their journey.

The analysis took airfare data for the 200 busiest airports in the United States and compared average ticket prices across regions and carriers during the first half of 2025. It used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) and interpreted it to produce an airport ranking.

Bottom line: The Savings.com report noted that "the average U.S. domestic airfare is $391 in 2025, down 1.3% year over year. Adjusted for inflation, flying is actually 36% cheaper now than in 1995."

Here are the major U.S. airports with the highest and lowest average domestic airfares, according to the report.

Most expensive major airports

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) ranked as the most expensive major airport in the U.S., according to the analysis.

Travelers forked over an average domestic airfare of about $475 in early 2025, the report said.

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) followed closely behind — with an average domestic airfare of about $461.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) also ranked among the most expensive major U.S. airports, with an average domestic airfare of about $445, per the analysis.

Most affordable major airports

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) emerged as the most affordable major U.S. airport.

It had an average domestic airfare of about $281 in early 2025, according to the report.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) followed closely behind.

At that airport, travelers paid an average domestic fare of roughly $289.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) also ranked among the least expensive major airports, with average domestic fares coming in at around $291.

"Not every traveler is so lucky to live near one of the most affordable airports."

Travelers who are flexible with departing locations may find cheaper fares by departing from smaller, secondary airports instead of major hubs, the data indicates.

Among the nation’s most affordable departure points overall, St. Petersburg–Clearwater (PIE), Orlando Sanford (SFB) and Punta Gorda (PGD) topped the list — each posting average fares well below $150.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) rounded out the top five, with all five airports served primarily by ultra-low-cost carriers such as Allegiant and Sun Country.

The report noted that "not every traveler is so lucky to live near one of the most affordable airports."

It added that "some smaller markets — particularly resort destinations and mountain towns — command some of the nation’s highest fares, thanks to limited airline competition and seasonal demand."

The report also shared a key caveat.

"Even within the same metro area, airfare costs can vary dramatically depending on which airport you choose. For travelers in multi-airport regions, those differences can translate into serious savings. Of course, not all airports serve the same destinations, and differences in travel time and parking fees should be considered when deciding which airport to depart from."

Using fare alerts, booking several weeks in advance and paying close attention to baggage fees on budget airlines can help maximize savings, the analysis found.

