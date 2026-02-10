America’s most welcoming travel destinations revealed — the No. 1 spot may surprise you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Big cities may hold great allure, but smaller destinations are still the most welcoming, according to new rankings from Booking.com.

The online travel booking platform recently released its annual Traveler Review Awards, and one thing is clear.

Small-town charm is alive and well.

DOLLYWOOD TOPS DISNEY PARKS IN TRIPADVISOR'S BEST AMUSEMENT PARK RANKINGS SURVEY

Here are the top five most welcoming destinations in the United States, according to Booking.com.

1. Fredericksburg, Texas

Located in the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg received the most positive traveler reviews in the site's 2026 Traveler Review Awards.

The city is known for its German heritage, its charming main street, its location in Texas Wine Country and its National Museum of the Pacific War.

"The town mixes history, adventure and Southern hospitality," the company said.

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS GAINING BUZZ FOR 2026 TRIPS REVEALED IN NEW REPORT

Local restaurants and music venues are also central to the city’s appeal, according to multiple reviews.

2. Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert ranked second on Booking.com’s list, with traveler reviews emphasizing its appeal as a short getaway destination.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The city is known for its luxury resorts, golf courses, shopping and desert landscapes in the Coachella Valley.

"It has a little bit for all ages, and [is] a good source for adventure," one review said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Guests valued the area’s outdoor activities and nearby parks, including hiking trails and excursions to Joshua Tree National Park.

3. Cape May, New Jersey

Historic charm played a major role in Cape May’s ranking on the new list.

Visitors mentioned Cape May’s Victorian-era architecture and its walkable beaches, describing the town as picturesque and well-maintained.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The Washington Street Mall, Cape May Lighthouse and nearby wildlife areas were hailed as top attractions.

Walks along the beach, sunset views and guided tours were praised for their charm.

4. Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow stood out for its outdoor appeal, with reviews spotlighting the area’s hiking, fishing and scenic views.

The city is known for Beavers Bend State Park, luxurious wooded cabins, Broken Bow Lake recreation, and a forested mountain landscape in the Ouachita National Forest.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"The central feature is Broken Bow Lake, but there are several small towns in the area," one reviewer wrote. "The lake and the surrounding streams are excellent for fishing, including trout."

5. Waikoloa, Hawaii

Waikoloa rounded out the top five, with reviews noting its location, quiet atmosphere and scenic views.

The village is known for its luxury resorts, championship golf courses, beaches and striking lava-rock landscapes along the Kohala Coast.

Guests highlighted walking paths, comfortable accommodations and nearby shops and restaurants.

One review said, "You can walk to everything, but if you feel the need to drive, there are plenty of parking spots available in shopping centers or dining venues."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ben Harrell of Booking.com told Fox News Digital, "Recognition [of] our partners in destinations like Fredericksburg, Palm Desert, and Cape May highlights the dedication they bring to delivering great places to stay across the country."