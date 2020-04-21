Disney shares easy recipe for 'decadent' French toast

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Though Disney’s theme parks remain closed amid the global coronavirus pandemic, fans can make their kitchens the happiest place in the house with a special French toast recipe from Disneyland.

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, the Disney Parks Blog recently shared simple instructions for an oven-baked French toast that requires just eight ingredients. The banana, peanut butter and chocolate chip-loaded recipe is seasonally served at the PCH Grill at Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., the post explained, and now home chefs can try their hand at the dish.

CORONAVIRUS PREPARATION: WHAT TO STOCK-UP ON

“Making this next weekend! It looks and sounds so good!” one Instagram user exclaimed.

“Woah! This sounds so decadent and amazing!” another echoed.

“I miss PCH grill” one said.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Disneyland and Disney World have previously announced that the parks will be closed “until further notice.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After trying your hand at the fancy French toast, check out Disney’s official recipes for their famous Dole Whip, grilled cheese and churros.

Ingredients:

8 thick slices of challah bread

2 bananas

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

6 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup low-fat chocolate milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Optional toppings: Chocolate syrup and powdered sugar

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Instructions