'Reckless’ tourists on island hot spot could be slapped with fines for emergency services use

Following a string of recently deployed emergency operations, Canary Islands officials are calling out tourists for ignoring safety advisories — and even floating a possible fine for visitors.

Emergency rescues and searches come with "a price," said Fernando Figuereo, general director of emergencies.

He added, "The emergency is not free," according to Spanish paper El Diario.

He said the use of a rescue helicopter for an hour can cost over $2,000.

"We understand that the reckless person has to pay it. It is not about punishing someone who has suffered a fall, but rather recklessness," Figuereo reportedly said at a press conference on Feb. 10.

Figuereo cited an example of visitors who ignore red flags on beaches — leading to a water accident as a result.

"We want the Canary Islands Police, which is being implemented on all islands, to be a participant so that they register the rescued person if negligence is proven," he said.

The government is working on drafting new edits to the Civil Protection and Emergencies law.

In January, a 23-year-old tourist was left in critical condition after falling in a hard-to-reach area while hiking on the Los Gigantes cliffs, according to "Guide to the Canary Islands."

The same outlet also reported the recovery of the body of a missing tourist off southern Lanzarote. Tourists from the same group were found nearby.

Dive teams, firefighters, a helicopter, maritime rescue resources and police ultimately rescued the three other tourists, according to "Guide to the Canary Islands."

The men were reportedly students in Madrid who had visited the area together. They had walked into the area despite a road closure barrier.

About 18.4 million tourists, both international and from the Spanish mainland, visited the Canary Islands in 2025, according to government data.