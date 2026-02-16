Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

'Reckless’ tourists on island hot spot could be slapped with fines for emergency services use

Officials cite visitors ignoring red flags on beaches and closed area barriers

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer Video

Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following a string of recently deployed emergency operations, Canary Islands officials are calling out tourists for ignoring safety advisories — and even floating a possible fine for visitors.

Emergency rescues and searches come with "a price," said Fernando Figuereo, general director of emergencies. 

He added, "The emergency is not free," according to Spanish paper El Diario.

HISTORIC TOWN COULD FINE LOCALS WHO LEAVE TRASH BINS OUT TOO LONG, RUINING VISITORS' INSTAGRAM SHOTS

He said the use of a rescue helicopter for an hour can cost over $2,000.

"We understand that the reckless person has to pay it. It is not about punishing someone who has suffered a fall, but rather recklessness," Figuereo reportedly said at a press conference on Feb. 10.

canary islands beauty shot

Canary Islands officials are considering fining "reckless" tourists for the use of costly rescue operations. (Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Figuereo cited an example of visitors who ignore red flags on beaches — leading to a water accident as a result. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We want the Canary Islands Police, which is being implemented on all islands, to be a participant so that they register the rescued person if negligence is proven," he said.

canary islands tourists

About 18.4 million tourists, both international and from the Spanish mainland, visited the Canary Islands in 2025. (Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images)

The government is working on drafting new edits to the Civil Protection and Emergencies law.

In January, a 23-year-old tourist was left in critical condition after falling in a hard-to-reach area while hiking on the Los Gigantes cliffs, according to "Guide to the Canary Islands."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The same outlet also reported the recovery of the body of a missing tourist off southern Lanzarote. Tourists from the same group were found nearby.

An island official said emergency rescues and searches come with "a price."

An island official said emergency rescues and searches come with "a price." (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dive teams, firefighters, a helicopter, maritime rescue resources and police ultimately rescued the three other tourists, according to "Guide to the Canary Islands."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The men were reportedly students in Madrid who had visited the area together. They had walked into the area despite a road closure barrier.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

About 18.4 million tourists, both international and from the Spanish mainland, visited the Canary Islands in 2025, according to government data.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue