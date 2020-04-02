Expand / Collapse search
Disney World continues to raise, fly US flag despite park closure: 'It's a symbol that we’re still here'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Disney is keeping both its magic and its patriotism alive while the parks are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a post on Instagram, the president of Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, Josh D’Amaro, shared a video and a still image of the U.S. flag being raised and then waving over the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures...the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World,” the post read.

According to the Instagram caption, the security at Disney World “raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic.”

“It's a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon,” the post concludes.

Those on Instagram appreciated the park’s gesture.

“They still do this? That’s incredible! Flag Retreat was always one of my favorite things to watch,” a Disney fan wrote.

The American flag whips in the wind at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Made me cry too. We miss it so much,” another commented.

“You do not see this enough with big corporations. Thank you Disney and God bless America,” a fan commented.

“That is very cool!...I appreciate all of you Cast Members who are holding down the fort until we can all return - thank you!!” another person praised.

Both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida will remain closed “until further notice,” according to a statement from Disney issued last week.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.