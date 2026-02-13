Historic town could fine locals who leave trash bins out too long, ruining visitors' Instagram shots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cotswolds in the United Kingdom attracts tourists from all over the world for its alluring rolling hills, quaint villages and historic mountains.

Now, one town in the region is looking to maintain its enduring beauty — and its global allure — by proposing a fine on locals who leave out their trash cans too long.

The effort is apparently about appealing to tourists who are busy snapping Instagrams. It is also connected to housing costs.

The Tewkesbury Civic Society first proposed a "Rid Tewkesbury of Bin Blight" plan back in June, according to news agency SWNS.

It recommended that permanent trash cans be removed from the street after collection, according to committee meeting notes.

On Feb. 10, a working group submitted a six-month pilot proposal to introduce a "graduated approach" to enforcement.

"Tewkesbury’s unique Conservation Area was being severely degraded by domestic and, increasingly, commercial bins," said the original petitioner’s statement.

"The local economy was diminished and ... they were confident property values, inward investment and business, including tourism, were all potentially affected," it continued.

Other concerns presented by the group were about animals coming through and messing with the trash cans.

Fines would be issued only to "persistent offenders" as a last resort after multiple written warnings, with the working group suggesting "community protection notices" that consist of fines typically over $100.

Alan Purkiss, the Civic Society's chair, said the town’s conservation area is being "severely degraded" by domestic bins.

"People come to tell me that they’ve been approached by visitors saying, ‘It’s a pity about the bins,’" said Purkiss, as SWNS reported.

He added, "You wouldn’t really want to have a row of bins if you were photographing here. Would this be the kind of background you want?"

Over five million people visited the Cotswolds for day trips in 2024 — while 543,000 people traveled for overnight trips, according to government data.

Purkiss added about the bins, "It’s a lovely old town. But if you’re disabled, in a wheelchair or in a buggy, you can’t get past sometimes due to the bins."

People "were sick and tired of coming out of the front door and the first thing they saw was bins outside."

He said this is true "particularly in the alleys, which are narrow. I know people actually threatened to leave the area, because they were sick and tired of coming out of the front door and the first thing they saw was bins outside."

Wrote one person on social media about the proposed fines, "Where else are they [the bins] supposed to go?"

Said another person, "Absolutely normal. Bins are supposed to stay two or three hours in the morning or in the evening."