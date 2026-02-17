Expand / Collapse search
Judge deals blow to Trump administration, orders slavery exhibit restored at iconic Philly landmark

Interior Department files appeal after court requires restoration of President's House display in Philadelphia

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A federal judge has ordered the National Park Service (NPS) to restore a slavery-related exhibit that was removed from the President’s House site.

The President’s House, part of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, commemorates nine enslaved people who were owned by George Washington.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe granted a preliminary injunction requiring the exhibit’s restoration. 

NATIONAL PARK GIFT SHOPS ARE ORDERED TO PURGE BIAS-DRIVEN DEI AND WOKE MERCHANDISE

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital an appeal was filed later that night.

In the order, Judge Rufe wrote that the situation was "as if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s ‘1984’ now existed" — invoking a slogan from the iconic novel.

Independence National Historical Park President's House Site

A federal judge has ordered the National Park Service to restore a slavery exhibit at Philadelphia's President's House. The Interior Department said it filed an appeal.

"’Ignorance is strength' — this court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims — to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts," wrote Rufe.

"It does not," the judge added. 

The Interior Department spokesperson said the agency disagrees with the court’s ruling.

"The National Park Service routinely updates exhibits across the park system to ensure historical accuracy and completeness," said the spokesperson.

Independence National Historical Park President's House Site

The President's House, part of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, commemorates the lives of nine enslaved people owned by George Washington.

"If not for this unnecessary judicial intervention, updated interpretive materials providing a fuller account of the history of slavery at Independence Hall would have been installed in the coming days," the spokesperson added.

On Jan. 22, NPS removed 34 educational panels and deactivated accompanying video exhibits under an executive order that directed the Secretary of the Interior to remove content that "inappropriately disparage[s] Americans past or living" — and focuses instead on "the greatness of the achievements ... of the American people," as FOX29 reported.

Independence National Historical Park President's House Site exterior

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that an appeal was filed Monday night.

NPS was directed to look at the merchandise sold to make sure all retail items complied by Dec. 19.

"The goal is to keep National Parks focused on their core mission: preserving natural and cultural resources for the benefit of all Americans," an Interior Department spokesperson said to Fox News Digital at the time.

Retail items are considered "public-facing content," making them subject to the order.

 If items were identified as "non-compliant," those items were then "removed from sale immediately."

