Beloved sandcastle artist booted from California beach by luxury hotel after nearly 20 years

For nearly two decades, families posed for photos beside his towering sandcastles, couples got engaged in front of them, and holiday visitors returned year after year to see what he would build next.

Now, the man affectionately known as "The Sandcastle Man" is no longer building on the stretch of Southern California beach where he became a Coronado fixture.

Hotel del Coronado confirmed to Fox News Digital that it and sand artist Bill Pavlacka "have parted ways" effective Feb. 5, ending his nearly 20-year run crafting elaborate sculptures on Coronado Beach outside the historic resort.

"We can confirm that Hotel del Coronado and The Sandcastle Man have parted ways effective February 5. We wish The Sandcastle Man continued success," a hotel spokesperson said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The hotel did not provide any additional details about the decision.

Pavlacka’s sand creations, ranging from whimsical holiday displays to custom wedding proposals, anniversary tributes and birthday messages have long-drawn crowds along the iconic shoreline adjacent to San Diego.

The circumstances surrounding his departure were detailed in a letter and interview quotes reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune, as well as in statements Pavlacka shared on social media.

The Union-Tribune reported that Pavlacka was formally notified in a letter from the hotel’s human resources director that he was no longer permitted to operate on hotel property. According to the newspaper, the letter said that in recent months a new incident had come to light "involving consumption of alcohol, resulting in a negative guest experience."

Pavlacka denied that allegation in an interview with the Union-Tribune.

"There was no alcohol. I don’t drink alcohol out there," he said. "I asked the hotel guy who complained, ‘Did you see me drinking?’ He said, ‘We’re not going to go there.’ If they want me out of there, that’s OK. I’m not going to fight and argue with them."

The Union-Tribune also reported the letter stated Pavlacka was "no longer permitted to operate ‘The Sandcastle Man’ or any other business on the premises of the Hotel del Coronado… explicitly including the Hotel’s beach."

The newspaper further reported that the hotel owns portions of the beachfront and, citing the California Coastal Commission, has the right to control that property so long as public access is not denied.

Pavlacka told the Union-Tribune he believes the decision may have been influenced by messages he sometimes carved into his sculptures. The newspaper reported the hotel letter said that as a condition of operating on the hotel's beach property, Pavlacka's sandcastle content was to be "neutral" and "free of political or controversial messages."

Pavlacka said he had incorporated phrases such as "I believe in freedom of speech" and "I love democracy," along with a quote attributed to Mark Twain: "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."

He said the messages were interpreted as political.

"The hotel always says I do not work for them, but they kicked me off the property," he told the Union-Tribune. "But I have tremendous support in San Diego and almost all the feedback I’ve gotten is positive. So I can’t understand why all of a sudden things changed."

Local supporters echoed that sentiment.

"Bill is hardworking and quiet and never have we ever seen him drinking," Kimberly Weed told the Coronado Times. "This is a huge loss for the people of San Diego, and everyone loves ‘The Sandcastle Man.’ Bring him back and appreciate the joy it brings people from all over the world."

Ken Fitzgerald told the outlet, "There is nothing controversial, much less offensive, about a quote from one of America’s greatest authors about the importance of truth and objective reality in our nation’s civic life."

Pavlacka addressed the split in a Facebook post.

"After nearly two decades, Hotel del Coronado and I have parted ways. Building sandcastles in front of the hotel, and meeting guests from all over the world, has meant everything to me," he wrote.

"While I’m saddened this chapter has ended, I’m excited for greater creative freedom ahead," he added, directing supporters to find him "just north of the main lifeguard tower on Coronado Beach."

In his interview with the Union-Tribune, Pavlacka said he plans to continue building sandcastles elsewhere.

"I won’t give up, I’ll still build sandcastles. It may not be here, it will be somewhere," he said.

Pavlacka also publishes a price list on "The Sandcastle Man" website.

The page states: "Sandcastles and lessons on Hotel Del Coronado property must be pre-approved by the hotel." It adds that prices are subject to change based on design complexity and may include add-ons such as music, lights, rose petals and travel fees.



Pavlacka is currently seeking donations per his most recent Facebook post.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pavlacka for additional comment.