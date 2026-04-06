American tourists warned of arrest, jail time for taking photos, pocketing souvenirs in locale

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The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for Americans who may be headed on trips to Ethiopia.

The advisory remained a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" — warning of unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, landmines and exit bans.

Officials warned of restrictions for travelers when they enter and leave the country.

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A 1,000 Ethiopian Birr, or about $7 for an entry fee, is required, with officials noting that "excess currency may be confiscated."

A $3,000 fee is required to exit the country.

"When departing Ethiopia, nonresidents carrying more than the equivalent of $3,000 USD in foreign currency and residents carrying any amount of foreign currency must produce a valid bank document or foreign currency customs declaration that is less than 30 days old," the advisory indicates.

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The U.S. Embassy is located in Addis Ababa.

Tourists are also warned about certain items they may attempt to bring back to the U.S.

"Travelers transporting ivory may be detained, imprisoned or fined and the ivory may be confiscated," the advisory says.

It also notes that "souvenirs that are copies of antiques or religious artifacts require a proper receipt and may still be confiscated.

"Export permits processed by the Export Section of the airport customs office are required for antiques, including religious artifacts, Ethiopian crosses, and animal skins and other wildlife parts," it adds.

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Ethiopia has strict laws pertaining to photography.

"It is illegal to take pictures of government buildings, military installations, police/military personnel, and key infrastructure such as roads, bridges, dams and airfields," the advisory points out.

Officials say that if tourists are caught taking pictures of prohibited sites, they may be subject to fines, have photographic equipment confiscated and even face possible arrest.

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"As a general practice, you should avoid taking pictures of individuals without their clear consent," it also advises.

Ethiopia is home to 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites — including churches, parks and ancient ruins.

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Popular sites include Rock-Hewn Churches in Lalibela, which feature 11 monolithic churches carved into rock, known as a "New Jerusalem," and ruins of the ancient Aksumite Empire.

The Simien National Park is full of mountain peaks, valleys and rare wildlife.