FCC router rule raises questions about future updates

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A new move from the Federal Communications Commission is being framed as a national security step. But if you already have a router at home, the bigger question is simple: how long will it keep getting security updates?

The FCC recently updated its "Covered List" to include routers produced in foreign countries, which blocks new models of that covered equipment from being approved for sale in the U.S.

At the same time, the FCC made something else clear. This change does not affect routers you already own, and it does not stop retailers from continuing to sell models that were previously approved.

So nothing shuts off overnight. However, the policy introduces a new layer of uncertainty around how long some devices will continue receiving updates.

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What the FCC router rule actually changed

The policy focuses on future device approvals, not the devices already in your home.

Here is what the FCC says in plain terms:

Existing routers can still be used

Previously approved models can still be sold and imported

New covered models cannot receive FCC authorization

This action is tied to national security concerns about supply chain risks, not a product-by-product security test of individual routers. The key takeaway is this: your current router is not banned, recalled or disabled.

Why the FCC router rule raises update concerns

The real issue is not about using your router today. It is about future software and firmware updates. Alongside the policy change, the FCC issued a temporary waiver. That waiver allows existing routers to continue receiving updates that patch vulnerabilities, maintain functionality and ensure compatibility with operating systems. Right now, that waiver runs through at least March 1, 2027.

That date is not a guaranteed cutoff. The FCC has said it will re-evaluate the policy before then and may extend or modify the waiver. So the situation is still evolving.

How the FCC router rule could affect your router security

Your router is the gateway to everything connected in your home. Phones, laptops, smart TVs and cameras all depend on it. When a vulnerability is discovered, a software update is usually what fixes it.

If updates slow down or stop, the risk builds over time. That does not mean your router suddenly becomes unsafe. But it can become easier for attackers to exploit known flaws.

Even the FCC acknowledged this in its waiver, noting that continued updates help mitigate harm to consumers and support essential security functions. So the concern is not immediate. It is about what happens over time if support policies change.

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Why the FCC is making exceptions for some routers

One important wrinkle is that the FCC has already begun granting conditional approvals for some devices. In April 2026, the agency approved certain products from NETGEAR and Adtran to continue operating under specific conditions through October 1, 2027.

That shows this is not a one-size-fits-all rule. Instead, it is an evolving policy where some devices may continue receiving support while others may face tighter restrictions.

What the FCC says about router risks and next steps

The FCC says the decision is based on national security concerns, including supply chain vulnerabilities and potential cybersecurity risks tied to certain foreign-produced equipment.

At the same time, the policy includes a path for exceptions. Companies can seek conditional approvals through federal agencies, and regulators can revisit the rules as more information becomes available.

That means the final impact will likely depend on how those decisions play out over time.

8 ways to protect your network after the FCC router rule

Until there is more clarity, a few simple steps can help keep your home network secure.

1) Check how long your router is supported

First, find your router's exact model number. You can usually see it on a label on the bottom or back of the device. Next, go to the manufacturer's website, such as NETGEAR, Linksys or TP-Link, and search for that model. Open its support page and look for sections like Support, Downloads, Firmware or End of Life. Then, check for a support timeline, the date of the most recent firmware update or any notes saying the product is no longer supported. If you cannot find clear information, that is a warning sign that your router may not receive regular security updates.

2) Keep your router updated

Next, log into your router settings. To do this, open a web browser and type your router's IP address into the address bar. Common ones include 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. Then sign in using your admin username and password. Once you are in, look for sections labeled Firmware, Software Update or Administration. Check for available updates and install them if needed. If your router supports automatic updates, turn that on. This helps close security gaps quickly without you having to check manually. If you are not sure where to find these settings, you can also use your router's mobile app if it has one, which often makes updates easier.

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3) Plan ahead for replacement

If your router is already a few years old, start planning for a replacement. Do not wait until updates stop. Instead, look for models with clearly stated support timelines. Check out our picks for the Top Routers for best security at cyberguy.com

4) Secure your devices as a backup layer

Your router is the first line of defense. However, your devices matter too. Keep your phone, computer and tablet updated. Also, use strong antivirus software to help catch threats that slip through. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

5) Review connected devices

From time to time, check what is connected to your network. You can do this in your router settings under "Connected Devices" or in your router's app. If you see anything unfamiliar, remove it right away.

6) Use strong passwords

Create a strong Wi-Fi password and a separate admin password for your router. Avoid using default credentials. A password manager can help you generate and store secure logins. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com

7) Turn off remote access

First, log into your router settings using a web browser. Type your router's IP address, such as 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1, into the address bar and sign in with your admin credentials. Next, look for settings labeled Remote Access, Remote Management, Web Access from WAN, or Cloud Access. These are often found under sections like Advanced, Administration or Security. Then, turn that setting off and save your changes. This prevents your router from being accessed from outside your home network. If you cannot find the option, check your router's mobile app or the manufacturer's support page. Some routers hide this setting or disable it by default.

8) Restart your router regularly

First, unplug your router from the power outlet. Wait about 30 seconds to let it fully shut down. Next, plug it back in and wait a few minutes for it to reconnect to the internet. You can also restart your router through its settings. Log in, then look for options like Reboot or Restart under sections such as Administration or System. Doing this every few weeks can help apply updates and clear temporary issues that may affect performance or security. If your router supports scheduled reboots, you can turn that on to automate the process.

Kurt's key takeaway

This is not a situation where your internet suddenly becomes unsafe. There is no recall. There is no shutdown. Your router will not stop working on a specific date. However, there is a new question mark that did not exist before. The Federal Communications Commission has created a system where future updates for some devices could depend on how the rules evolve. That puts more importance on something most people rarely think about: how long their router will stay supported. For now, you still have time. The current waiver runs into 2027, and regulators have signaled they may revisit the policy before then. The smart move is simple. Know what you own, keep it updated and stay aware as this situation develops.

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As policies around your home tech change, how much responsibility should fall on regulators versus the companies that keep your devices updated? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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