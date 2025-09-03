Don't use your home Wi-Fi before fixing certain security risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Home Wi-Fi networks are the backbone of how most people get online, connecting laptops, phones, smart TVs and more. When properly secured, they offer a convenient and private way to browse the internet, stream content and work from home. But "private" doesn't always mean "safe." Wi-Fi security can be easily compromised if you have weak settings or outdated equipment.

I recently heard from Carol in Smithtown, New York, who asked, "Is it safe to browse the internet on your own laptop using only your home Wi-Fi?"

Her question points to a bigger concern. Many of us rely on home networks every day without really knowing if they're as secure as they should be.

Let's break down what makes a home Wi-Fi network secure, the risks you should know about and the steps you can take to protect your privacy.

Why home Wi-Fi security is important

Your home Wi-Fi is not just a way to get online but also the gateway to your personal and professional life. Everything from online banking to work emails to video calls passes through it. If your network isn't secure, that information could be intercepted or exposed.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that a home network is safe simply because it's private. In reality, hackers often target residential networks because they tend to have weaker defenses than corporate ones.

Someone nearby could connect to your network if your password is weak or your encryption is outdated. This not only slows your internet but also lets them use your connection for illegal activities. Sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers and personal documents can be intercepted if the network is compromised.

Attackers can use an insecure network to push malicious software onto your devices, sometimes without you even realizing it. Smart devices such as security cameras, thermostats and speakers can be taken over and used for spying or as part of larger cyberattacks.

Even if you trust everyone in your household, your network is still exposed to risks from outside. And with so many devices connected today, including laptops, phones, tablets, TVs and IoT gadgets, there are more entry points for an attacker than ever before. Securing your Wi-Fi closes those doors before someone decides to try them.

Choose the right router for Wi-Fi protection

Every piece of Wi-Fi security advice ultimately comes back to the same foundation: your router. It is the gatekeeper for your entire home network. If it is old, poorly configured, or missing important updates, even the strongest passwords and best digital habits will not fully protect you.

Investing in a good router is one of the most important steps you can take to secure your home Wi-Fi. A modern, well-supported router gives you stronger encryption, better control over connected devices and regular updates that patch security flaws.

Don't stop at the hardware itself. Check regularly for firmware updates from the manufacturer. Some new routers update automatically, but many require you to log in and install patches manually. Outdated firmware leaves known vulnerabilities wide open.

Also, change the default router login password immediately. Most routers ship with basic credentials like "admin/admin." Attackers know this and can easily hijack your settings if you never change them.

If your router supports it, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for logins. This extra step makes it much harder for attackers to gain control, even if they steal your password.

If you are not sure where to begin, I have put together a list of some of the best and most secure routers you can buy right now by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Enable strong Wi-Fi encryption

Encryption ensures that the data flowing across your network is scrambled, making it useless to anyone who tries to intercept it. Without proper encryption, nearby attackers can capture and read your traffic.

The current gold standard is WPA3, which provides the strongest protection. If your router doesn't support it, WPA2 is still considered safe and widely used. Older options like WEP or an open, password-free network are highly insecure and should be avoided at all costs. It's worth logging into your router's settings just to confirm what level of encryption your network is using.

Create a strong Wi-Fi password

Your Wi-Fi password is the digital equivalent of the key to your home. A short or predictable password is like leaving a spare under the doormat, and anyone determined enough can find a way in. Instead, create a long passphrase that combines upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Aim for at least 12 to 16 characters.

Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com.

Check who is connected to your network

Even with a solid password, it's smart to check who is actually connected to your network. Most routers allow you to view a list of active devices. If you spot something you don't recognize, investigate. It could be a neighbor piggybacking on your connection or, in the worst case, an intruder.

It also helps to disable Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS). This feature was designed to make connecting new devices easier, but it has security flaws that attackers can exploit. Some users go further by enabling MAC address filtering, which limits access to specific devices.

To reduce risk even more, set up a separate guest network for smart devices and visitors. That way, if one device gets hacked, your laptops and phones remain protected.

And remember, keep all your devices updated. From laptops and phones to smart bulbs and thermostats, every gadget is a potential entry point. A weak link in one device can put your entire network at risk.

Protect your privacy with a VPN

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, helps solve one of the biggest issues with online privacy, which is who can see what you're doing. When you connect through a VPN, it creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the websites or apps you use. Everything that travels through this tunnel is hidden from outsiders, including your internet provider.

A reliable VPN is essential for protecting your online privacy and ensuring a secure, high-speed connection.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Don't overlook antivirus protection

While your Wi-Fi settings form the first line of defense, you should also protect the devices connected to your network. Install strong antivirus software to block malware that could spread through downloads, emails, or malicious links. This extra step ensures that even if a threat slips past your router's defenses, your devices stay protected.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaway

So, to return to Carol's question: Is it safe to browse the internet on your home Wi-Fi? The answer is yes, but only if you take the time to secure it. Strong router settings, proper encryption and a solid password do most of the heavy lifting. Building habits such as checking who is connected, keeping devices updated and using tools like a VPN adds even greater peace of mind.

When was the last time you checked your router settings or updated its firmware? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

