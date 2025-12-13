Smart home hacking fears: What’s real and what’s hype

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

News of more than 120,000 Korean home cameras being hacked recently can shake your confidence in connected devices. Stories like that make you picture cybercriminals breaking into homes with high-tech gadgets and spying on families through smart cams. That reaction is natural. But most of these headlines leave out important context that can help you breathe a little easier.

First, smart home hacking is rare. Most incidents stem from weak passwords or from someone you already know, rather than from a stranger with advanced tools. Today's smart home brands push out updates to block intrusion attempts, including patches for new AI-related vulnerabilities that often make headlines.

Let's break down what actually puts a smart home at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

SMART HOME DEVICE MAKER EXPOSES 2.7 BILLION RECORDS IN HUGE DATA BREACH

Why criminals are not circling your house with hacking gear

Many people imagine cybercriminals driving around neighborhoods with scanners that look for vulnerable devices. In reality, Wi-Fi ranges and technical limits make that nearly impossible. Even high-profile hacks of casinos and large companies do not translate to criminals trying to breach residential smart locks for petty theft.

Burglars still choose low-tech methods. They look for unlocked doors or easy entry points. They avoid complicated hacking tools because the payoff is too small to justify the work.

So how do smart homes get hacked? Here are the real attack paths and how they work.

Common ways smart homes get attacked

Smart homes face a handful of digital threats, but most come from broad automated attacks rather than someone targeting your house.

1) Automated online attacks

Bots constantly scan the internet for weak passwords and outdated logins. These brute force attacks throw billions of guesses at connected accounts. When one works, the device becomes part of a botnet used for future attacks. That doesn't mean someone is targeting your home on purpose. Bots search for anything they can breach. A strong password stops them.

2) Phishing attempts

Some phishing emails impersonate smart home brands. Clicking a fake link or sharing login details can open the door for criminals to reach your network. Even a general phishing attack can expose your Wi-Fi info and lead to broader access.

3) Data breaches from IoT companies

Hackers often go after company servers, not individual homes. These breaches may expose account details or stored camera footage kept in the cloud. Criminals may sell that data to others who might try to use it. It rarely leads to direct smart home hacking, but it still puts your accounts at risk.

4) Attacks on device communications

Early IoT devices had vulnerabilities that allowed criminals to intercept the data they sent and received. (IoT stands for Internet of Things and includes everyday connected gadgets like smart plugs, smart thermostats or Wi-Fi cameras.) Modern products now use stronger encryption, making these attacks extremely rare in the real world.

5) Bluetooth malware

Bluetooth issues still pop up from time to time, but most modern smart home devices use stronger security than older models. When a new flaw is discovered, companies usually release fast patches, which is why it's important to keep your apps and gadgets updated. Today, these Bluetooth risks rarely lead to real smart home problems.

ADT HACKED: IS YOUR HOME SECURITY SYSTEM REALLY SECURE?

Who actually tries to hack smart homes

When hacking happens, it usually involves someone with some level of access already. In many cases, no technical hack occurs at all.

A relation or acquaintance

Exes, former roommates or relatives often know login info. They may try to spy or cause trouble. Update all passwords if you suspect this.

Untrustworthy employees

There have been cases where employees at security companies snooped through camera feeds. This isn't remote hacking. It's a misuse of internal access.

Data thieves

They steal account lists and login details to sell. Others may buy those lists and try to log in using exposed credentials.

Blackmail scammers

Some send fake messages claiming they hacked your cameras and threaten you. Most of these scams rely on lies because they have no access at all.

Foreign governments

Some banned foreign manufacturers pose surveillance risks. The FCC maintains a list of companies that cannot sell security tech in the U.S. Always check that list before buying unfamiliar brands.

Smart home devices that can raise concerns

Some everyday gadgets create small but real entry points for trouble, especially when their settings or security features get overlooked.

Smart fridges

They often arrive with default passwords that owners forget to change. Older models may use outdated IoT protocols with weaker protections. Many do not get frequent security updates.

Wi-Fi baby monitors

Wi-Fi offers convenience but also adds risk. Weak routers and poor passwords can allow strangers to access a feed. Closed network monitors avoid Wi-Fi risks but still face basic signal interception attempts.

Smart bulbs

During setup, some bulbs broadcast an open temporary network. If a criminal joins at the exact right moment, they could reach the rest of your devices. These cases are rare but possible in theory.

Smart speakers

Voice ordering can be exploited by curious kids or guests. Set a purchase PIN so no one can order items with simple voice commands.

Steps to stay safe in your smart home

Strong habits and a few simple tools can block the most common threats that target connected homes.

1) Use strong passwords

Choose long, complex passwords for your Wi-Fi router and smart home apps. A password manager makes this simple.

2) Turn on two-factor authentication

Brands like Ring and Blink already use it. Add two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) to every account that supports it.

3) Use a reputable data removal service

Removing your personal details from data broker sites helps prevent criminals from using leaked or scraped information to access your accounts or identify your home.

Removing your personal details from data broker sites helps prevent criminals from using leaked or scraped information to access your accounts or identify your home.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

4) Add strong antivirus software on phones and computers

Strong antivirus protection blocks malware that could expose login details or give criminals a path into the devices that manage your smart home. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

5) Choose brands with strong encryption

Pick smart home products from companies that explain how they protect your data and use modern encryption to lock down your footage and account details. Look for brands that publish clear security policies, offer regular updates and show how they keep your information private.

6) Store sensitive footage locally

Pick security cameras that let you save video directly to an SD card or a home hub, rather than uploading it to the cloud. This keeps your recordings under your control (and helps protect them if a company server is breached). Many cameras from trusted lines support local storage, so you do not have to rely on a company server.

7) Keep devices updated

Install firmware updates quickly. Enable automatic updates when possible. Replace older gadgets that no longer receive patches.

8) Secure your Wi-Fi

Your router is the front door to your smart home, so lock it down with a few simple tweaks. Use WPA3 encryption if your router supports it, rename the default network, and install firmware updates to patch security holes. For a full step-by-step guide on tightening your home network, check out our instructions in "How to set up a home network like a pro."

Kurt's key takeaways

Smart homes feel intimidating when scary headlines surface. But when you look at real-world data, you see far fewer risks than the stories suggest. Most attacks rely on weak passwords, poor router settings or old devices. With the right habits, your smart home can stay both convenient and secure.

What smart home risk concerns you most, and what part of your setup makes you nervous? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

