Robinhood text scam warning: Do not call this number

Most scam texts are easy to spot, but this one feels different. At first glance, the message looks polished and uses official branding that signals credibility. It also includes technical details that sound serious, which can cause even cautious people like Bob to pause instead of instantly deleting it. He shared the text message with CyberGuy after second-guessing whether it could be real.

"I received a text message from someone, some entity I do not recognize. Normally, I just delete this phishing spam, but in this case, I wonder if someone has my personal, financially related info. Have you seen this before?" — Text message sent to Bob

Yes, this exact message format has been circulating widely. The screenshot below points to a Robinhood impersonation scam, not a legitimate security alert. For those of you who might not be familiar, Robinhood is a popular financial app that lets people trade stocks, options and cryptocurrency from their phones.

What the scam text actually says

At the top of the message is a warning designed to trigger urgency:

"Safety Reminder: If this wasn't you, please call +1 (888) 497-####."

Below that, a realistic looking Robinhood graphic claims:

An API key was linked to an external wallet

Permissions include trade and transfer

A linked wallet labeled Robinhood-Wallet

An IP address listed as 128.51.100.##

A date and time stamp from January 23, 2026

The message ends by calling itself a mandatory service SMS meant to keep the account secure. To most people, this feels official. That feeling is intentional.

Why this message is designed to scare

This scam relies on presentation, not accuracy. Technical language like API key and IP address sound authoritative. It creates pressure to act even when the details are unclear. The phone number is the real objective. Calling it connects directly to scammers trained to sound calm, helpful and urgent at the same time. The message also avoids links on purpose. A phone call feels safer than clicking, which lowers suspicion.

The most important thing to understand

Receiving this text does not mean an account has been accessed. Messages like this go out in bulk. Phone numbers often come from unrelated data breaches and marketing lists. The sender does not know who actually has a Robinhood account. The scam only works if someone reacts.

A spokesperson for Robinhood told us the company is seeing a rise in financial scams and says it has safeguards in place "to monitor, report, and disrupt fraudulent activity." The spokesperson urged customers not to engage with suspected scams and to use resources on Robinhood's support page to help identify and avoid them.

What to do right now if you get this text

If this message shows up on your phone, pause for a moment. These scams succeed when fear takes over. Staying calm keeps you in control. These steps break the scam's momentum and help protect your accounts before any real damage can occur.

1) Do not call the phone number

This is the single most important step. The phone number in the text connects directly to scammers posing as Robinhood security. Once on the call, they often claim there is an active threat and push for immediate action. They may ask you to verify account details, share one-time codes or approve fake transfers. No legitimate financial company handles account security through an unsolicited phone call.

2) Do not click links or reply to the message

Avoid interacting with the text at all. Replying confirms your number is active, while clicking anything can lead to fake login pages, follow-up scams or malware. Strong antivirus software can help block malicious links and scam sites if one is tapped accidentally, but the safest move is to ignore the message entirely. Cutting off interaction stops the scam immediately. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

3) Check your account the safe way

If you have a Robinhood account, always go directly to the source. Open the official app or manually type the website address into your browser. Never use links or phone numbers included in the text.

Once logged in, review:

Security alerts

Recent account activity

Linked apps

API or third-party access

If nothing appears there, the message was fake, and your account is safe.

4) Turn on two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) adds a critical layer of protection. Even if scammers obtain a password, they cannot access an account without the second verification step. This stops many account takeover attempts in their tracks.

5) Use strong, unique passwords

Never reuse passwords across financial accounts. Strong, unique passwords limit the damage from unrelated data breaches. A password manager can help generate and store secure passwords, so you don't have to remember them.

6) Reduce exposure with a data removal service

If scam texts like this keep appearing, it often means your phone number is circulating among data brokers. A data removal service can help reduce that exposure over time.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

7) Remove old or unused linked apps

Over time, accounts can accumulate connections that are no longer needed. Review linked apps and remove anything unfamiliar or unused. Fewer connections mean fewer potential attack paths.

8) Block the sending number

After confirming your account is safe, block the number that sent the message. This prevents repeat attempts from the same source and reduces future interruptions.

9) Report the message as spam

Robinhood encourages users to contact its customer support team with any scam or fraud concerns or to verify suspicious messages. Suspected phishing attempts can be reported directly to reportphishing@robinhood.com, the spokesperson said. Also, report the message as spam in your messaging app. This helps improve filtering systems and can prevent similar scams from reaching others.

10) Save the message as evidence

Finally, before deleting it, take a screenshot. This gives you a record in case you need to report the scam later or explain what happened. It also helps remove doubt once the message is gone.

Kurt's key takeaways

This scam works by leveraging trust in a well-known brand and using fear to push for quick decisions. The message is designed to rush and intimidate, not to inform. The strongest defense is simple. Pause. Check accounts directly through official apps. Do not let technical language or urgency force a reaction. You do not need to understand every detail to stay safe. Questioning a message like this protects something far more valuable than time. And it raises an important question worth asking every time a security alert appears on your phone.

Have you received a suspicious security text or call recently? Tell us what it looked like and how you handled it by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

