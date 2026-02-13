China unveils the world’s largest flying car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China just sent a clear signal about where it believes air travel is headed next. A Shanghai-based aviation company called AutoFlight has unveiled Matrix, now recognized as the world's largest flying car. This is not a concept image or a brief hover test. Matrix has already completed successful flight tests near Shanghai, bringing real size and real ambition to an industry still dominated by small prototypes.

The launch also highlights China's push to dominate what it calls the low-altitude economy. That sector focuses on short-distance flights using electric aircraft to move people and cargo above busy roads.

Matrix becomes the world's largest flying car

Matrix stands out immediately once you look at the specs. The aircraft weighs nearly 11,000 pounds. It measures about 56 feet long, stands roughly 11 feet tall and has a wingspan close to 66 feet. That makes it significantly larger than most flying cars currently under development. Most electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft today focus on compact designs. Many seat four to six passengers and prioritize lightweight frames. Matrix takes a different approach. Its scale allows it to operate more like a true aircraft rather than a personal air vehicle.

Matrix comes in two versions. One supports passenger travel. The other focuses on heavy cargo transport. The passenger model can carry up to 10 people, which is well above the current industry norm. That added capacity matters. It improves efficiency, lowers cost per passenger and makes commercial operations far more realistic.

Why battery technology drives flying car progress

Size alone does not make Matrix possible, power does. AutoFlight receives backing from CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer. CATL holds a significant stake in the company and supports battery research and development.

Battery performance affects nearly every part of electric flight. It shapes range, safety margins and payload capacity. Stronger batteries allow aircraft to fly farther while carrying more weight. In flying cars, that difference often separates experimental designs from aircraft ready for real-world service.

China builds rules for the low-altitude economy

Matrix did not appear by accident. China is actively building a regulatory framework for the low-altitude economy. That includes standards for aircraft design, safety systems, air traffic control and supporting infrastructure. Officials plan to introduce baseline rules by 2027, with more than 300 detailed standards expected by 2030. These rules are meant to prepare cities for flying cars, cargo aircraft and air taxi services. While many countries still debate how electric air travel should work, China is already laying the foundation.

Cargo flights paved the way for passenger approval

Before shifting focus to passengers, AutoFlight proved itself with cargo. Its earlier aircraft, CarryAll, received full certification in China for design, production and airworthiness. It also completed a real-world cargo flight between two cities, covering about 100 miles in roughly one hour. That flight demonstrated practical use beyond test environments. It also helped build trust with regulators, which plays a critical role in approving passenger aircraft. Today, passenger travel has become the company's main focus. About 70 percent of AutoFlight's total orders involve passenger aircraft. Certification is still underway, but company leaders expect approval within one to two years. Orders are already being accepted for future delivery.

How Matrix compares to smaller flying cars like Pivotal

Matrix represents one side of the flying car future. Smaller aircraft such as the Pivotal flying car , which we have covered previously, focus on personal flight and short-range travel. These designs emphasize simplicity, individual control and compact size. Matrix takes the opposite approach. It focuses on shared passenger travel and heavy cargo transport at scale. Together, these models show how the flying car market is splitting into two paths. One is personal air mobility. The other is commercial electric aviation. Both paths matter, but they solve very different transportation problems.

When passenger flying car flights could begin in China

Industry experts see 2026 as a pivotal year for flying cars in China. Several companies plan to begin deliveries, and China could see its first paid passenger flying car flights. New infrastructure, such as landing pads and charging stations, will support this growth. AutoFlight is also looking beyond China. Demand is strong in regions with limited transportation networks. Island nations, mountainous areas and remote regions stand out. The company sees Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East as key markets.

What this means for you

Flying cars still feel futuristic, but they are moving closer to everyday use. Early flights will likely focus on specific routes, cargo delivery, emergency services and premium passenger travel. Over time, costs could fall to levels similar to high-end ride services on the ground. Even if you never board one soon, this technology will shape logistics, emergency response and how cities plan transportation. It also shows how quickly electric aviation can advance when regulation, manufacturing and demand align.

Kurt's key takeaways

Matrix is more than a big flying machine. It shows how fast flying car ideas are turning into aircraft that can actually be certified and used. China is moving from concepts to real operations step by step. Widespread use will take time, but the trend is clear. Electric flight is becoming practical, scalable and much harder to ignore.

What would need to happen for you to feel comfortable riding in a flying car, and would you try it if one launched in your city? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

