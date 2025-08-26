AI drone finds missing hiker's remains in mountains after 10 months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A missing hiker's dead body was finally found in July in Italy's rugged Piedmont region after 10 months. The recovery team credited the breakthrough to an AI-powered drone that spotted a critical clue within hours. The same process would have taken weeks or even months if done by the human eye.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DEPLOYING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO SPOT AIR TRAFFIC DANGERS, DUFFY SAYS

Search and recovery mission in the Italian Alps

The hiker, an experienced mountaineer identified as Nicola Ivaldo, had been missing since September 2024 on the northern slopes of Monviso in Italy's Cottian Alps. This remote section of the mountain is known for sheer cliffs and loose rock. Sudden weather changes often make search efforts slow and hazardous.

The National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS) specializes in high-altitude and cave rescues. They had conducted multiple ground searches since the disappearance. In early 2025, they turned to drone technology to renew the effort. Flying about 164 feet above the terrain, the drones surveyed a 452-acre section of the mountain. During the operation, they captured more than 2,600 high-resolution images. This aerial perspective revealed details in areas that would have been difficult and risky to reach on foot.

How AI technology sped up the search

Instead of relying on human experts to manually scan thousands of photos, AI software analyzed the entire dataset in just hours. Using color and shape recognition, the system highlighted objects that did not match the surrounding environment.

One detection stood out: the red helmet belonging to the missing hiker. That small but critical find enabled rescuers to pinpoint the location and plan recovery efforts. Once the site was confirmed, teams navigated steep and unstable ground to reach the area. They worked in challenging alpine conditions to recover the hiker. Officials emphasized that this was a joint success between advanced technology and the skilled human team interpreting the AI's results.

ALASKA HIKER MAULED BY BEAR RESCUED WITH HELP OF ADVANCED DRONE TECHNOLOGY ON REMOTE TRAIL

The future of AI in search and rescue

This operation marks a turning point in search and rescue tactics. AI-enabled drones can cover vast and dangerous areas without risking human lives. They speed up the search process and increase the chances of finding people alive.

Similar AI-aided searches have been used in Canada, Switzerland, and the United States. These missions often deliver faster results than traditional methods. Rescue teams hope that as the technology advances, it will reduce fatal accidents and locate missing persons faster. It could also allow human rescuers to focus their efforts where they are needed most.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right - and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

AI drones are changing the game for search and rescue. They can analyze massive amounts of visual data in hours instead of weeks. Combined with expert human teams, this technology could save more lives and make high-risk missions safer.

Do you think AI should play a bigger role in rescue operations? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.