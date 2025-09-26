Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump, Musk aim for dominance

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Donald Trump and Elon Musk with Capitol building in background

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with the General Services Administration to implement Grok.  (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump admin reunites with Elon Musk in pursuit of AI dominance: 'Benefit of the country'
- Kodiak AI makes $2.5B Nasdaq debut
- '100 times faster than human thought': Qualcomm CEO teases new AI laptop

GAME CHANGER: The Trump administration agency that manages the government’s real estate holdings, procurement and technology services is partnering with Elon Musk’s xAI in a move it says will cost effectively streamline federal workflow.

ROLLING IN IT: Kodiak AI founder and CEO Don Burnette details the company’s ‘completely autonomous’ tractor-trailers on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

OUTHINKING HUMANS: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discusses his partnership with a Saudi-owned A.I. company and the future of PCs on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

KICKER: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discusses his partnership with a Saudi-owned A.I. company and the future of PCs on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

TECH IN SPORTS: As the NFL’s popularity has grown, so has football fans' desire to play fantasy football and run their own teams. Super Bowl champion Nick Foles told Fox News Digital that AI has helped him get into fantasy football in his post-playing career. 

Quarterback Nick Foles drops back to pass

Nick Foles, No. 9 of the Indianapolis Colts, drops back to pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

POWERING AI: The $500 billion Stargate project with the aim of giving the U.S. an edge in the artificial intelligence race is moving forward following the announcement of five new AI data center sites revealed on Tuesday by the companies investing in the project.

BIG MONEY: Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, the companies announced on Monday.

POWER GRID PANIC: The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is putting newfound urgency in the push for Congress to streamline the permitting process for new energy projects.

DANGEROUS MIX: AI browsers are no longer just an idea; they're already here. Microsoft has built Copilot into Edge, OpenAI is testing a sandboxed browser in agent mode and Perplexity's Comet is one of the first to fully embrace the concept of browsing for you.

Man typing on a laptop.

AI browsers promise convenience, but security experts warn they can fall for online scams faster than humans. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue