Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump, Musk aim for dominance

- Trump admin reunites with Elon Musk in pursuit of AI dominance: 'Benefit of the country'

- Kodiak AI makes $2.5B Nasdaq debut

- '100 times faster than human thought': Qualcomm CEO teases new AI laptop

GAME CHANGER: The Trump administration agency that manages the government’s real estate holdings, procurement and technology services is partnering with Elon Musk’s xAI in a move it says will cost effectively streamline federal workflow.

ROLLING IN IT: Kodiak AI founder and CEO Don Burnette details the company’s ‘completely autonomous’ tractor-trailers on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

OUTHINKING HUMANS: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon discusses his partnership with a Saudi-owned A.I. company and the future of PCs on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

TECH IN SPORTS: As the NFL’s popularity has grown, so has football fans' desire to play fantasy football and run their own teams. Super Bowl champion Nick Foles told Fox News Digital that AI has helped him get into fantasy football in his post-playing career.

POWERING AI: The $500 billion Stargate project with the aim of giving the U.S. an edge in the artificial intelligence race is moving forward following the announcement of five new AI data center sites revealed on Tuesday by the companies investing in the project.

BIG MONEY: Chipmaker Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, the companies announced on Monday.

POWER GRID PANIC: The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is putting newfound urgency in the push for Congress to streamline the permitting process for new energy projects.

DANGEROUS MIX: AI browsers are no longer just an idea; they're already here. Microsoft has built Copilot into Edge, OpenAI is testing a sandboxed browser in agent mode and Perplexity's Comet is one of the first to fully embrace the concept of browsing for you.

