Tax season scams 2026: Fake IRS messages stealing identities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tax season no longer begins in April. For scammers, it starts the moment the calendar flips to January.

While you're waiting for your W-2 or 1099 to arrive, cybercriminals are already sending out waves of fake IRS messages, "refund problem" alerts and account verification scams. These messages feel alarmingly real, and that's not an accident.

The truth is, today's tax scams don't rely on random guessing. They rely on your personal data, pulled from online data brokers, public records and previous breaches. And once your information is in circulation, you become part of a high-value target list.

Let's break down what's really happening – and how you can protect yourself before the first fake message lands in your inbox.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

ROBINHOOD TEXT SCAM WARNING: DO NOT CALL THIS NUMBER

The new wave of tax scams

Every year, scammers refine their tactics. And every year, they get better at making their messages look legitimate. Here are the most common scams hitting Americans before tax season even peaks:

1) Fake IRS emails and texts

These messages look official. They use real IRS language, government-style formatting and even fake case numbers. You might see something like:

"Your tax account is under review. Immediate action is required to avoid penalties."

The email may include:

IRS logos and official-looking headers

Threatening language about audits or fines

A link that appears to go to a government website.

But when you click, you're taken to a fake IRS portal designed to steal:

Your Social Security number

Your date of birth

Your bank account details

Your IRS login credentials.

Once scammers have that, they can file fake returns, redirect your refund, or impersonate you for years.

2) 'Refund Issue' alerts

This is one of the most effective tax scams because it preys on something people are already waiting for: their money. The message usually says:

"Your tax refund has been delayed due to a verification issue. Please confirm your information."

It feels believable. You just filed. You are expecting a refund. And the message arrives right when you're checking your bank account.

The link leads to a perfect copy of:

A government site

A tax filing service

Or a bank login page.

Every keystroke you enter is captured. Scammers now have your identity, your financial access and your tax data-all from one click.

3) Benefit and identity verification scams

These scams impersonate the:

IRS

Social Security Administration

State tax offices.

Often, they use what seems to be legitimate titles like "tax resolution officer" and state that you have unresolved tax activity. They claim your benefits, tax records, or identity are "on hold" and must be verified immediately.

Typical messages say: "Your benefits account has been temporarily suspended. Verify your identity to restore access." Or: "We detected unusual activity on your tax profile. Confirm your information now."

The goal is simple: panic. When people panic, they don't slow down. They don't double-check. They click. And once they do, scammers collect everything they need to fully impersonate the victim.

HOW TO SAFELY VIEW YOUR BANK AND RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS ONLINE

Why these messages feel so real

You may wonder: How do they know my name? My address? My tax service?

They don't guess. They buy it. Data brokers collect and sell personal profiles that can include your:

Full name and address history

Phone numbers and email addresses

Family members and marital status

Estimated income and property records

Age, retirement status and employer history.

Scammers use this data to personalize their messages. That's why the email doesn't feel random. It feels meant for you. And once your profile is sold or leaked, it can be reused again and again.

The real target isn't your refund. It's your identity

Once scammers steal your Social Security number, tax ID, or bank details, the damage doesn't stop with one scam.

They can:

File fake tax returns

Open credit lines in your name

Redirect benefits

Sell your identity on criminal marketplaces.

Tax scams are often the entry point to long-term identity theft.

The 'pre-tax season cleanup' most people skip

Most people think clearing browser cookies or changing passwords is enough. It's not. Your information still lives in data broker databases, where scammers shop for victims.

That's why I recommend a data removal service that automates data removal and goes directly to the source. Instead of chasing scams one by one, these services help remove the reason you're targeted in the first place.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

Practical steps to protect yourself this tax season

Here's what I recommend before filing:

Never click tax links from emails or texts. Go directly to official websites. Strong antivirus software can help block malicious links before they install malware or steal personal information. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

from emails or texts. Go directly to official websites. Strong antivirus software can help block malicious links before they install malware or steal personal information. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Use strong, unique passwords for tax services and email. A password manager helps create and store strong, unique passwords and alerts you if your email appears in known data breaches. Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

for tax services and email. A password manager helps create and store strong, unique passwords and alerts you if your email appears in known data breaches. Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Enable two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) wherever possible.

( ) wherever possible. Freeze your credit if you're not applying for loans. To learn more about how to do this, go to Cyberguy.com and search "How to freeze your credit."

if you're not applying for loans. To learn more about how to do this, go to and search Remove your data from brokers before scammers find it, as discussed above.

2026 VALENTINE'S ROMANCE SCAMS AND HOW TO AVOID THEM

Kurt's key takeaways

Tax scams don't start in April; they start when your data is sold. The more complete your profile becomes, the easier it is for scammers to impersonate government agencies and steal your identity. By removing your personal data now, you're not just protecting your refund; you're protecting your future. This tax season, don't wait for the alert. Remove the risk.

Have you received a suspicious IRS text or email this tax season, and what made you question whether it was real? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.